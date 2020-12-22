Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS): Northwest Syria, November 2020

Introduction and Methodology

HSOS is a monthly assessment that provides comprehensive, multi-sectoral information about the humanitarian conditions and priority needs inside Syria. This factsheet presents a thematic review based on the HSOS assessment of the priority needs and humanitarian assistance, economic conditions, living conditions, access to basic services, COVID-19 situation, and security and protection situation in Northwest Syria. Sector-specific indicator findings by location can be found on the HSOS dashboard.

The assessment is conducted using a key informant (KI) methodology at the community level. REACH enumerators are based inside Syria and interview three to six KIs per assessed location, either directly or remotely (via phone). KIs are chosen based on their community-level and sectorspecific knowledge This factsheet presents information gathered in 594 communities across the greater Idleb area (354 communities) and northern Aleppo area (240 communities). Data was collected between 12-19 of November 2020 from 2,200 KIs (20% female). Unless specified by an endnote, all indicators refer to the situation in the 30 days prior to data collection (October/November 2020). Findings are indicative rather than representative, and should not be generalized across the population and region. Findings that are calculated based on a subset of the community are indicated by the following footnote, with each subset specified in the endnotes.

The complete monthly HSOS dataset is available on the REACH Resource Centre.

Key Highlights

Intensified hostilities, increased spread of COVID-19, and price fluctuations due to unstable currencies exacerbated an already dire humanitarian situation for households in Northwest Syria (NWS). Findings suggest that urgent priority needs including shelter, winterisation, and healthcare assistance were compounded by the continued lack of access to livelihoods.