Syria
Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS): Northwest Syria, November 2020
Attachments
Introduction and Methodology
HSOS is a monthly assessment that provides comprehensive, multi-sectoral information about the humanitarian conditions and priority needs inside Syria. This factsheet presents a thematic review based on the HSOS assessment of the priority needs and humanitarian assistance, economic conditions, living conditions, access to basic services, COVID-19 situation, and security and protection situation in Northwest Syria. Sector-specific indicator findings by location can be found on the HSOS dashboard.
The assessment is conducted using a key informant (KI) methodology at the community level. REACH enumerators are based inside Syria and interview three to six KIs per assessed location, either directly or remotely (via phone). KIs are chosen based on their community-level and sectorspecific knowledge This factsheet presents information gathered in 594 communities across the greater Idleb area (354 communities) and northern Aleppo area (240 communities). Data was collected between 12-19 of November 2020 from 2,200 KIs (20% female). Unless specified by an endnote, all indicators refer to the situation in the 30 days prior to data collection (October/November 2020). Findings are indicative rather than representative, and should not be generalized across the population and region. Findings that are calculated based on a subset of the community are indicated by the following footnote, with each subset specified in the endnotes.
The complete monthly HSOS dataset is available on the REACH Resource Centre.
Key Highlights
Intensified hostilities, increased spread of COVID-19, and price fluctuations due to unstable currencies exacerbated an already dire humanitarian situation for households in Northwest Syria (NWS). Findings suggest that urgent priority needs including shelter, winterisation, and healthcare assistance were compounded by the continued lack of access to livelihoods.
The volatile security situation in NWS continued to pose significant protection risks to civilians and affected access to services among households. Reported airstrikes around the M4 and M5 highways, intense shelling between parties to the conflict as well as non-state armed groups (NAGs), and improvised explosive device (IED) attacks resulted in dozens of civilian casualties including children and aid workers.a Violence in NWS displaced some 8,000 people in November.b As hostilities intensify, KIs in 57 communities reported the threat of imminent conflict. Moreover, KIs reported that the security situation hindered access to markets and health facilities in 111 and 33 communities, respectively.
November saw a surge in COVID-19 cases. As of 18 November, some 13,179 cases were confirmed in NWSc , which marks an 80% increase from October. However, limited testing capacity suggests that many cases remain undetected. November findings highlight a high risk of continued acceleration of COVID-19 spread. Overcrowded shelters, health facilities, and schools were cited in at least 46% of communities where barriers were reported. Households also experienced difficulties in following hygiene recommendations as soap was reportedly unaffordable for the majority of people in 27% of communities. Moreover, health resources are increasingly strained. In fact, a lack of medicines at health facilities and shortage of health staff were reported in 49% and 13% of communities reporting on barriers to healthcare, respectively.
Households in nearly all communities experienced challenges in accessing sufficient food, primarily due to the high cost of food items (reported in 84% of communities). Food prices varied significantly in parallel with the fluctuation of the Turkish Lira (TRY) against the US dollar (USD). Price instability was further attributed to the end of the agricultural season and the high import costs of commodities that are purchased in USD by traders but listed in TRY, complicating the market situation for both merchants and consumers.e The continued economic downturn and increased market complexity reportedly pushed households further into food insecurity. November findings show that it has become increasingly challenging for households to meet their basic needs. Knock on effects of COVID-19 measures prevented households from accessing livelihoods. For example, daily waged labour, which was the most commonly reported source of income for households, was disrupted in over one third of communities.