Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS): Northwest Syria, May 2019

Introduction

HSOS is a monthly assessment that aims to provide comprehensive, multi-sectoral information about the humanitarian situation inside Syria. The assessment is conducted at the community level covering displacement, food security and livelihoods (FSL), education, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), health and shelter and non-food items (SNFI).

The factsheet presents information gathered in 1,000* communities across Idleb (439 communities), western Aleppo** (81 communities), northern Aleppo (452 communities), and northern Hama (28 communities) governorates.*** Data was collected during the month of May 2019, and refers to the situation in Northwest Syria (NWS) in May 2019.

Findings are indicative rather than representative, and should not be generalised across the region. Community-level datasets are available on the REACH Resource Centre, the Humanitarian Data Exchange, and are also distributed through partners across the humanitarian community.

Information on the humanitarian situation in northwest Syria in May 2019 was gathered in 1,000 communities, of which 10 communities in southern Idleb and northern Hama governorates were reportedly empty due to displacement. The information presented in this factsheet therefore covers 990 assessed communities.

**The western part of Aleppo where humanitarian response and coordination is conducted from the northeast rather than the northwest.

***To gain insight into the effects of the recent increase in violence in NWS, the May factsheet includes additional analysis on communities located in conflict-affected sub-districts. These sub-districts are: Abul Thohur, Ariha, As-Suqaylabiyah, Atareb, Badama, Daret Azza, Ehsem, Hadher, Hama, Haritan, Heish, Idleb, Janudiyeh, Jebel Saman, Jisr-Ash-Shugur, Kafr Nobol, Kafr Zeita, Khan Shaykun, Ma’arrat An Nu’man, Madiq Castle, Masyaf, Sanjar, Saraqab, Suran, Tamanaah, Zarbah, Ziyara.