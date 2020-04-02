Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS): Northwest Syria, January 2020

Introduction

HSOS is a monthly assessment that provides comprehensive, multi-sectoral information about the humanitarian conditions and priority needs inside Syria. The assessment is conducted using a Key Informant (KI) methodology at the community level, and collects information on shelter, electricity & non-food items (NFIs), water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), food security and livelihoods (FSL), health, education, protection, humanitarian assistance & accountability to affected populations (AAP), as well as priority needs.

This factsheet presents information gathered in 257 communities across Aleppo1 (42 communities), Ar-Raqqa (106 communities) and Deir-ez-Zor (109 communities) governorates. Data was collected during the first 16 days of February 2020, and refers to the situation in Northeast Syria (NES) in January 2020. Findings are indicative rather than representative, and should not be generalized across the region. The dataset is available on the REACH Resource Centre and the Humanitarian Data Exchange.

Key Highlights

Cross-sectoral findings in January reflected high levels of humanitarian need in NES. The top priority need identified by KIs across the 257 assessed communities was healthcare which coincides with United Nations (UN) findings in December 2019 that only 4 of 279 health centres across the region were functioning at full capacitya . KIs highlighted the need for treatment of chronic diseases as well as skilled care during childbirth, emergency care, and surgical services. The cost of services along with the cost for and lack of transportation to healthcare facilities were commonly reported barriers to healthcare access. The lack of transportation is key as KIs in 26% of communities reported that households were unable to access healthcare services in their own communities. The reported need for healthcare services comes at a time when UN-funded health assistance has been restricted following the UN Security Council's decision to close the Al Yarubiyah border crossing between Syria and Iraq on 10 Januaryb.

January findings also highlighted the lack of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) access across assessed communities, which is of further concern given the limited access to health services. According to KIs, just over half of the assessed communities had access to sufficient water, and over 80% of the assessed communities were reportedly not connected to a sewage system.

Access to livelihoods was also reported as a top priority need in NES, which, coupled with the continued depreciation of the Syrian Poundc , raises concerns over households' ability to meet their basic needs. This was demonstrated in reports of barriers to accessing a range of goods and services across sectors, including food, shelter repair materials, education, and electricity sources.