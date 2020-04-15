Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS): Northwest Syria, December 2019

INTRODUCTION

HSOS is a monthly assessment that provides comprehensive, multi-sectoral information about the humanitarian conditions and priority needs inside Syria. The assessment is conducted using a Key Informant (KI) methodology at the community level, and collects information on shelter, electricity & non-food items (NFIs), water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), food security and livelihoods (FSL), health, education, protection, humanitarian assistance & accountability to affected populations (AAP), as well as priority needs.

This factsheet presents information gathered in 990 communities across Idleb (395 communities), western Aleppo (92 communities), northern Aleppo (498 communities) and northern Hama (5 communities) governorates. Data was collected during the first 10 days of January 2020, and refers to the situation in Northwest Syria (NWS) in December 2019. Findings are indicative rather than representative, and should not be generalized across the region. The dataset is available on the REACH Resource Centre and the Humanitarian Data Exchange.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

According to KIs in the 990 assessed communities, the top two most commonly reported priority needs for residents and internally displaced persons (IDPs) were winterisation items and livelihoods, respectively. Both residents and IDPs reported the need for heating fuel, winter clothes, and floor mats when asked about specific winterisation needs. Health was the third most commonly reported priority need for residents, while for IDPs it was food.

A number of protection risks were reported across sectors in December. As is usually the case, protection risks reported this month impacted the level and type of need across sectors, particularly for children. Child labour was the most commonly reported protection risk for both residents and IDPs, while sending children to work or beg was reported as a coping strategy for households to meet basic needs as well as a barrier to accessing quality education for both residents and IDPs. Similarly, KIs reported a lack or loss of civil documentation as a protection risk for residents and IDPs, something that was also highlighted as a barrier for resident and IDP children to access education. Early and forced marriage was reported as a protection risk by KIs as well as a common strategy to cope with meeting basic needs. Threat from explosive hazards was another protection risk reported for both IDPs and residents. The fear of finding unexploded ordnances (UXOs) in their homes was reportedly a common barrier to households trying to repair their shelters.