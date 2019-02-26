Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS): Northwest Syria, December 2018

Introduction

HSOS is a monthly assessment that aims to provide comprehensive, multi-sectoral information about the humanitarian situation inside Syria. The assessment is conducted at the community level covering displacement, shelter and non-food items (SNFI), health, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), food security and livelihoods (FSL), and education.

The factsheet presents information gathered in 1,050 communities across Idleb (426 communities), northern and western Aleppo* (533 communities), and Hama (91 communities) governorates. Data was collected during the month of January 2019, and refers to the situation in the northwest region in December 2018. Findings are indicative rather than representative, and should not be generalised across the region.

For community-level data, datasets are available on the REACH Resource Centre, the Humanitarian Data Exchange, and are also distributed through partners across the humanitarian community.

*The northern and western parts of Aleppo where humanitarian response and coordination is conducted from the northwest rather than the northeast