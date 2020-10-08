Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS): Northwest Syria, August 2020

Introduction

HSOS is a monthly assessment that provides comprehensive, multi-sectoral information about the humanitarian conditions and priority needs inside Syria. The assessment is conducted using a key informant (KI) methodology at the community level, and collects information on shelter, electricity and non-food items (NFIs), water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), food security and livelihoods (FSL), health, education, protection, humanitarian assistance and accountability to affected populations (AAP), as well as priority needs.

This factsheet presents information gathered in 876 communities across western Aleppo1 (25 communities), northern Aleppo (522 communities), Idleb (324 communities), and Hama (5 communities) governorates. Data was collected between 11-18 of August 2020, and unless specified by an endnote, all indicators refer to the situation in the 30 days prior to data collection (July/August 2020). Findings are indicative rather than representative, and should not be generalized across the region. The dataset is available on the REACH Resource Centre and the Humanitarian Data Exchange.

Key Highlights

August findings suggest that the decreased purchasing power of households was a widespread issue affecting access to basic goods and services in northwest Syria (NWS). Livelihoods was overall the most commonly reported priority need, and gaps in accessing livelihoods were commonly mentioned by KIs. Daily waged labour was the most commonly reported source of income for both residents and internally displaced persons (IDPs). However, consistent barriers to meeting basic needs through waged labour were mentioned by KIs. In particular, low wages were reported in more than 90% of the assessed communities and lack of job opportunities was reportedly an issue in more than two thirds of the communities.

High prices due to currency devaluation contributed to rising food insecurity and posed a major barrier to accessing healthcare. Food was the most reported top priority need for both IDPs and residents. Food staples such as bread, rice and sugar were the most needed items, according to KIs. Access to health facilities was negatively affected by the high cost and lack of transportation. Households resorted to going to a pharmacy instead of a clinic to address their healthcare needs. First aid, treatment of chronic diseases and paediatric consultations were the most commonly reported health needs for both IDPs and residents. Damaged or unreliable WASH and electricity infrastructure led people to rely on more expensive sources of water and electricity, such as water trucking and solar panels, thus putting an additional strain on households’ economic conditions. In particular, unaffordability of both electricity sources and basic NFIs was commonly reported by KIs.