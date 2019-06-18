Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS): Northwest Syria, April 2019

Introduction

HSOS is a monthly assessment that aims to provide comprehensive, multi-sectoral information about the humanitarian situation inside Syria. The assessment is conducted at the community level covering displacement, food security and livelihoods (FSL), education, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), health, and shelter and non-food items (SNFI).

The factsheet presents information gathered in 1,000 communities across Idleb (427 communities), western Aleppo* (81 communities), northern Aleppo (452 communities), and northern Hama (40 communities) governorates.** Data was collected during the month of May 2019, and refers to the situation in Northwest Syria (NWS) in April 2019. Findings are indicative rather than representative, and should not be generalised across the region.

Community-level datasets can be found on REACH Resource Centre and Humanitarian Data Exchange.