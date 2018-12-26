Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS): Northeast Syria, October 2018

CONTEXT

During October 2018, the offensive to regain control over the last remaining pockets under the influence of the so-called Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in southeastern Deirez-Zor continued and resulted in further destruction of civilian infrastructure and casualties.f Furthermore, adverse weather conditions throughout northeast Syria (NES), including heavy rain and flashfloods worsened the situation for internally displaced persons (IDPs), especially those residing in tents. For further information on the situation in Ar-Raqqa city and Deir-ez-Zor please see the Area-Based Assessment of Ar-Raqqa City and the Deir-ez-Zor Situation Overview and Gap Analysis assessments.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

School curriculum as barrier to accessing education services in Al-Hasakeh Of the 183 assessed communities in Al-Hasakeh governorate, key informants (KIs) in 44% reported that education was a top priority need. While KIs in 98% of assessed communities reported the presence of a functioning primary school, in only 56% and 20% respectively, KIs reported having a functioning secondary school (7th-9th grade) and high school (10th-12th grade). In addition, KIs in 50% of assessed communities reported that not all school aged children had access to education services in October. The most common barrier reported by KIs in 27% of assessed communities was that parents disapproved of the curriculum used in schools. Furthermore, other reports indicated a wider issue concerning curriculum in Al-Hasakeh.

Poor water quality and access in Ar-Raqqa

In October, KIs in 55% of the 100 assessed communities in Ar-Raqqa governorate reported that the network was the primary source of drinking water. Additionally, water trucking was reported the primary source by KIs in 35%. KIs in 54% of the assessed communities reported that there was an insufficient amount of water to meet household needs. In addition, in 22% of assessed communities KIs reported that water from the primary source tasted and/or smelled bad and in 16% KIs reported that it made people sick after drinking. Furthermore, diarrhoea was reported as one of the most common health problems by KIs in 53% of assessed communities. This suggests that some health issues were possibly exacerbated by the quality of water.

Lack of affordable healthcare in Deir-ez-Zor

Of the 121 assessed communities in Deir-ez-Zor, KIs in 65% reported that healthcare was a top priority need. Despite that KIs in 93% of assessed communities reported the presence of functioning healthcare facilities, in 91% they reported that those were primarily private healthcare facilities, often associated with higher costs. In addition, the top two reported barriers to accessing healthcare were the high cost of healthcare services reported by KIs in 71% of assessed communities and the high cost of transportation to healthcare facilities reported by KIs in 68% of assessed communities, suggesting that a lack of affordable healthcare and/or affordable transportation to facilities in Deir-ez-Zor impacted access to healthcare in October.

Humanitarian situation overview in Menbij district, Aleppo governorate

Information gaps in Menbij district limit the capacity of humanitarian actors to effectively respond to area needs. To address this, REACH scaled up coverage throughout the district in October. Please see the Menbij District October 2018 area profile for a detailed situation overview.