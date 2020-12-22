Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS): Northeast Syria, November 2020

Introduction and Methodology

HSOS is a monthly assessment that provides comprehensive, multi-sectoral information about the humanitarian conditions and priority needs inside Syria. This factsheet presents a thematic review based on the HSOS assessment of the priority needs and humanitarian assistance, economic conditions, living conditions, access to basic services, COVID-19 situation, and security and protection situation in Northeast Syria. Sector-specific indicator findings by location can be found on the HSOS dashboard.

The assessment is conducted using a key informant (KI) methodology at the community level. REACH enumerators are based inside Syria and interview three to six KIs per assessed location, either directly or remotely (via phone). KIs are chosen based on their community-level and sector-specific knowledge. This factsheet presents information gathered in 855 communities across Aleppo1 (125 communities), Ar-Raqqa (193 communities), Al-Hasakeh (452 communities), and Deir-ez-Zor (85 communities) governorates. Data was collected between 12-25 of November 2020 from 2,716 KIs (22% female). Unless specified by an endnote, all indicators refer to the situation in the 30 days prior to data collection (October/November 2020). Findings are indicative rather than representative, and should not be generalized across the population and region. Findings that are calculated based on a subset of the community are indicated by the following footnote, with each subset specified in the endnotes.

The complete monthly HSOS dataset is available on the REACH Resource Centre.

Key Highlights

November findings indicate that households in Northeast Syria (NES) experienced acute needs across various sectors, including health, as households continued to navigate a range of socio-economic challenges and security risks.