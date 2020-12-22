Syria
Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS): Northeast Syria, November 2020
Introduction and Methodology
HSOS is a monthly assessment that provides comprehensive, multi-sectoral information about the humanitarian conditions and priority needs inside Syria. This factsheet presents a thematic review based on the HSOS assessment of the priority needs and humanitarian assistance, economic conditions, living conditions, access to basic services, COVID-19 situation, and security and protection situation in Northeast Syria. Sector-specific indicator findings by location can be found on the HSOS dashboard.
The assessment is conducted using a key informant (KI) methodology at the community level. REACH enumerators are based inside Syria and interview three to six KIs per assessed location, either directly or remotely (via phone). KIs are chosen based on their community-level and sector-specific knowledge. This factsheet presents information gathered in 855 communities across Aleppo1 (125 communities), Ar-Raqqa (193 communities), Al-Hasakeh (452 communities), and Deir-ez-Zor (85 communities) governorates. Data was collected between 12-25 of November 2020 from 2,716 KIs (22% female). Unless specified by an endnote, all indicators refer to the situation in the 30 days prior to data collection (October/November 2020). Findings are indicative rather than representative, and should not be generalized across the population and region. Findings that are calculated based on a subset of the community are indicated by the following footnote, with each subset specified in the endnotes.
The complete monthly HSOS dataset is available on the REACH Resource Centre.
Key Highlights
November findings indicate that households in Northeast Syria (NES) experienced acute needs across various sectors, including health, as households continued to navigate a range of socio-economic challenges and security risks.
NES saw the most intense fighting since February, with localized clashes erupting along the Peace Spring frontlines in Hasakeh and Raqqa governorates. Violence caused small-scale displacement and resulted in several civilian casualties. Attacks claimed by cells affiliated with the so-called Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) as well as heightened tensions between local authorities and the population increased security concerns for households in Deir-ez-Zor governorate.a Moreover, tribal disputes were reported in over one fifth of communities in Deir-ez-Zor.
As a preventive measure against COVID-19, the Self-Administration (SA) implemented a partial curfew across NES with stricter lockdowns imposed in some areas over a period of time in November. Public transportation, markets, and education services were disrupted during this time. As of 27 November, local authorities registered 6,899 COVID-19 cases in NES. However, the actual number is likely much higher due to limited testing.
Years of conflict and economic downturn have eroded health infrastructure in NES. Findings indicate that barriers to accessing healthcare were present in all assessed communities. The lack of medicines, the lack of ambulance services, and a shortage of health workers were reported in 34%, 27%, and 17% of communities, respectively. Additionally, health services were reportedly unaffordable for households in 76% of communities. Even when healthcare was provided free of charge, households still struggled to access health services due to the high cost of transportation to the health facilities (reported in 59% of communities). As a result, households relied on pharmacies in an effort to meet their health needs (reported in 89% of communities). In some cases, households had to forgo essential treatment when they were unable to access services (reported in 10% of communities). Relatedly, healthcare was the top priority need for residents. However, the presence of health assistance was reported in just 1% of communities, pointing at a disconnect between reported needs and types of assistance perceived to be provided. In fact, KIs cited that the assistance provided was not relevant to all needs of households in over half of communities where access to assistance was reported.
Knock on effects of COVID-19 worsened the economic hardship for households in NES. Findings suggest that COVID-19 negatively affected livelihoods in over half of assessed communities. Daily waged labour, which was the most commonly reported source of income, was affected in over 70% of communities. Agriculture, another major source of income, was affected in 37% of communities. According to the World Food Programme (WFP), c 53%, 50%, and 37% of households lost one or more sources of income due to COVID-19 related restrictions in Hasakeh, Raqqa, and Deir-ez-Zor governorates, respectively. The loss of income coupled with a rise in food prices - mainly due to the end of the agricultural season and the increased reliance on costly imported fresh food itemsa - resulted in insufficient food consumption for roughly 40% of households across NES.