Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS): Northeast Syria, November 2018

CONTEXT

In November 2018, the offensive against the so-called Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in southeastern Deir-ez-Zor governorate reportedly led to civilian casualties, destruction of civilian infrastructure, and further displacement throughout the governorate. Moreover, winter weather with heavy rainfalls caused damage and destruction to informal shelters in northeast Syria (NES), adversely impacting IDPs residing in informal camps.e In addition, a non-seasonal increase in food prices was reported in NES, further compounding displacement and shelter issues in the region.

Please see the monthly Syria Market Monitoring Exercise for further information.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Lack of livelihoods opportunities impacting access to food in Deir-ez-Zor governorate

Livelihoods was reported as a top priority need in 72 (85%) of the 124 assessed communities in Deir-ez-Zor governorate. In 101 (81%) assessed communities, key informants (KIs) reported business and trade as the main source of income in the community, followed by farming in 96 (77%) assessed communities, unstable daily employment in 62 (50%) assessed communities, and remittances from outside Syria in 61 (49%) assessed communities. However, in 123 (99%) assessed communities, KIs reported that income was insufficient to cover household needs.

The most commonly reported coping strategies to deal with a lack of income were: reducing the size of meals (reported in 57 (46%) assessed communities), and skipping meals (reported in 47 (38%) assessed communities). Additionally, in 119 (96%) assessed communities, KIs reported that residents faced difficulties in accessing enough food. The most commonly reported barriers to accessing sufficient levels of food were that some food items were too expensive (reported in 99 (80%) assessed communities) and a lack of resources to buy available food in community markets (reported in 78 (63%) assessed communities).

Women negatively impacted by a lack of access to medical facilities in Ar-Raqqa governorate

Among the 211 assessed communities in Ar-Raqqa governorate, KIs in 150 (71%) reported that there were no functioning medical facilities available in the community. In addition, a lack of medical facilities was the most commonly reported barrier to accessing healthcare reported by KIs in 143 (68%) assessed communities. KIs in 35 (17%) assessed communities reported that women experienced more barriers in accessing healthcare than men. Furthermore, KIs in 104 (49%) assessed communities reported that pregnancy related illnesses were among the top reported health issues and in 112 (53%) assessed communities KIs reported antenatal care as a priority healthcare need. Moreover, KIs in 154 (73%) assessed communities reported that the majority of women deliver babies in facilities in nearby communities. This suggests that pregnant women were negatively impacted by the unavailability of medical facilities.

WASH needs adversely impacting health in eastern Aleppo governorate

Of the 115 assessed communities in eastern Aleppo, 95 (83%) reported healthcare as a top priority need and 48 (42%) reported hygiene and sanitation as a top priority need. In 72 (63%) assessed communities, KIs reported that garbage is primarily disposed of through burying or burning items while in 15 (13%) it was reported that garbage is left in the streets or in public areas. KIs in only 22 (19%) assessed communities reported that there was free public garbage disposal. Additionally, in 54 (47%) communities it was reported that acute respiratory infections were a common health problem, indicating that there might be a correlation between adverse WASH conditions and public health issues.