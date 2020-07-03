Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS): Northeast Syria, May 2020

Introduction

HSOS is a monthly assessment that provides comprehensive, multi-sectoral information about the humanitarian conditions and priority needs inside Syria. The assessment is conducted using a key informant (KI) methodology at the community level, and collects information on shelter, electricity & non-food items (NFIs), water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), food security and livelihoods (FSL), health, education, protection, humanitarian assistance & accountability to affected populations (AAP), as well as priority needs.

This factsheet presents information gathered in 795 communities across Aleppo (68 communities), Ar-Raqqa (229 communities), Al-Hasakeh (389 communities), and Deirez-Zor (109 communities) governorates. Data was collected between 5-17 of May 2020, and unless specified by an endnote, all indicators refer to the situation in the 30 days prior to data collection (April/May 2020). Findings are indicative rather than representative, and should not be generalized across the region. The dataset is available on the REACH Resource Centre and the Humanitarian Data Exchange.