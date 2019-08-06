Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS): Northeast Syria, May 2019

Introduction

HSOS is a monthly assessment that aims to provide comprehensive, multi-sectoral information about the humanitarian situation inside Syria. The assessment is conducted at the community level covering displacement, food security and livelihoods (FSL), education, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), health, and shelter and non-food items (SNFI).

The factsheet presents information gathered in 1,132 communities across AlHasakeh (449 communities), eastern Aleppo* (199 communities), Deir-ez-Zor (176 communities), and Ar-Raqqa (308 communities) governorates. Data was collected during the month of June, and refers to the situation in Northeast Syria (NES) in May 2019. Following last round, coverage increased from 635 to 1,132 assessed communities. Following last round, coverage increased from 635 to 1,132 assessed communities. Comparisons between April and May 2019 were only done for communities with continuous coverage across both months (620 communities).

Findings are indicative rather than representative, and should not be generalised across the region. Community-level datasets are available on the REACH Resource Centre, the Humanitarian Data Exchange, and are also distributed through partners across the humanitarian community.

*The eastern part of Aleppo where humanitarian response and coordination is conducted from the northeast rather than the northwest.