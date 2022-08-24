Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS) Northeast Syria - June 2022

Introduction and Methodology
HSOS is a monthly assessment that provides comprehensive, multi-sectoral information about the humanitarian conditions and priority needs inside Syria. This factsheet presents a thematic review based on the HSOS assessment of the priority needs and humanitarian assistance, economic conditions, living conditions, access to basic services, COVID-19 situation, and the security and protection situation in Northeast Syria (NES). Sector-specific indicator findings by location can be found on the HSOS dashboard.
The assessment is conducted using a key informant (KI) methodology at the community level. REACH enumerators are based inside Syria and interview three to five KIs per assessed location, either directly or remotely (via phone). KIs are chosen based on their communitylevel and sector-specific knowledge. This factsheet presents information gathered in 1,266 communities across Aleppo (225 communities), Ar-Raqqa (251 communities), Al-Hasakeh (698 communities), and Deir-ez-Zor (92 communities). Data was collected between 5-16 June 2022 from 4,624 KIs (18% female). Unless specified by an endnote, all indicators refer to the situation in the 30 days prior to data collection. Findings are indicative rather than representative, and should not be generalized across the population and region. Findings that are calculated based on a subset of the community are indicated by the following footnote, with each subset specified in the endnotes.
The complete monthly HSOS dataset is available on the REACH Resource Centre.
Key Highlights
In June, the declining economic situation in northeast Syria limited households' access to essential food items, water, and health services.
-
Rising food costs are complicated by wheat shortages. Wheat shortages were largely driven by the lack of adequate agricultural outputs as a result of the deteriorating local economy and increasingly severe drought conditions in the region. These shortages have been exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine, which has affected wheat prices and supply globally. Such shortages are bound to increase food insecurity due to the unaffordability of wheat products on the market. Accordingly, KIs in 82% of assessed communities reported essential food items were unaffordable, and bread was the third most cited priority food need, reported by KIs in 66% of assessed communities for both residents and IDPs.
-
Access to water slightly decreased. KIs in 69% of assessed communities reported that households had insufficient access to water, up from 61% in April. While households mainly rely on the piped network for drinking water, a lack of water from the network forced households to use costly private water trucking to meet their drinking water needs. The high cost of water meant that households had to spend money on water at the cost of other necessities (reported by KIs in 45% of assessed communities). Commonly used strategies to avoid running out of water include bathing or doing laundry less frequently, reported by KIs in 46% and 42% of assessed communities, respectively. Households mainly reduced water consumption for hygiene and sanitation, raising the risk for increased public health needs.
-
The unaffordability of health services decreased access to healthcare. KIs in 90% of assessed communities reported households could not afford health services. It was especially difficult for households to access medicines, as KIs in 67% of assessed communities reported medicines and other commodities as the top priority healthcare need. To cope with a lack of health access, KIs in 96% of assessed communities reported households went to a pharmacy instead of a clinic, and KIs in 27% of assessed communities reported households substituted prescribed medication for herbal medicine.