Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS): Northeast Syria, June 2020

Introduction

HSOS is a monthly assessment that provides comprehensive, multi-sectoral information about the humanitarian conditions and priority needs inside Syria. The assessment is conducted using a key informant (KI) methodology at the community level, and collects information on shelter, electricity & non-food items (NFIs), water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), food security and livelihoods (FSL), health, education, protection, humanitarian assistance & accountability to affected populations (AAP), as well as priority needs.

This factsheet presents information gathered in 843 communities across western Aleppo (22 communities), northern Aleppo (496 communities), Idleb (323 communities), and Hama (2 communities) governorates. Data was collected between 1-10 of June 2020, and unless specified by an endnote, all indicators refer to the situation in the 30 days prior to data collection (May/June 2020). Findings are indicative rather than representative, and should not be generalized across the region. The dataset is available on the REACH Resource Centre and the Humanitarian Data Exchange.