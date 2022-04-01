Syria
Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS): Northeast Syria, February 2022
Introduction and Methodology
HSOS is a monthly assessment that provides comprehensive, multi-sectoral information about the humanitarian conditions and priority needs inside Syria. This factsheet presents a thematic review based on the HSOS assessment of the priority needs and humanitarian assistance, economic conditions, living conditions, access to basic services, COVID-19 situation, and the security and protection situation in Northeast Syria (NES). Sector-specific indicator findings by location can be found on the HSOS dashboard.
The assessment is conducted using a key informant (KI) methodology at the community level. REACH enumerators are based inside Syria and interview three to five KIs per assessed location, either directly or remotely (via phone). KIs are chosen based on their communitylevel and sector-specific knowledge. This factsheet presents information gathered in 1,220 communities across Aleppo (225 communities), Ar-Raqqa (251 communities), Al-Hasakeh (652 communities), and Deir-ez-Zor (92 communities). Data was collected between 2-20 February 2022 from 4,645 KIs (17% female). Unless specified by an endnote, all indicators refer to the situation in the 30 days prior to data collection. Findings are indicative rather than representative, and should not be generalized across the population and region. Findings that are calculated based on a subset of the community are indicated by the following footnote ♦, with each subset specified in the endnotes.
The complete monthly HSOS dataset is available on the REACH Resource Centre.
Key Highlights
February findings highlight significant challenges for populations across northeast Syria (NES) as economic insecurity impacted households’ ability to meet basic needs, and ongoing insecurity caused displacement and damaged infrastructure.
In NES, economic insecurity affected people’s ability to meet basic needs. Livelihoods was the most commonly reported priority need for both residents and internally displaced people (IDPs). Insufficient income and a lack of employment opportunities that match people’s skills were the most commonly reported barriers to meeting basic needs, reported by KIs in 92% and 65% of assessed communities, respectively.
High prices and low purchasing powerb forced households to adopt negative coping strategies, including sending children to work and reducing food and water consumption. In more than half of the communities, where livelihoods coping strategies were reported, KIs indicated that a proportion of children were sent to work (50% for residents and 61% for IDPs). KIs in almost a quarter of communities reported that households skip or reduce meals to cope with a lack of food. Water trucking services were perceived to be too expensive, forcing a proportion of households to limit water usage, including reducing drinking water consumption, reported by KIs in 19% of assessed communities.
Access to healthcare continued to be challenging. KIs in 70% of assessed communities reported that households did not have access to health services in the assessed location, likely because households could not afford to pay for health services (barrier reported by KIs in 87% of assessed communities with no access to healthcare). Furthermore, medical supply issues affected the functioning of healthcare facilities.c Accordingly, KIs in 52% of communities reported that a lack of medicines or medical equipment was a barrier to healthcare access in February.
Insecurity affected communities living in NES. In February, perceived corruption and the decision by local authorities to halt fuel distributions, resulted in protests across the region.d Moreover, a military operation on 2 February, and aerial strikes on February 25-27, reportedly claimed civilian lives, damaged infrastructure, including an electric station, and caused displacement.e Fear from imminent conflict was reported by KIs in 218 communities, up from 57 in December.