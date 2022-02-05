Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS): Northeast Syria, December 2021

Introduction and Methodology

HSOS is a monthly assessment that provides comprehensive, multi-sectoral information about the humanitarian conditions and priority needs inside Syria. This factsheet presents a thematic review based on the HSOS assessment of the priority needs and humanitarian assistance, economic conditions, living conditions, access to basic services, COVID-19 situation, and the security and protection situation in Northeast Syria (NES). Sector-specific indicator findings by location can be found on the HSOS dashboard.

The assessment is conducted using a key informant (KI) methodology at the community level. REACH enumerators are based inside Syria and interview three to five KIs per assessed location, either directly or remotely (via phone). KIs are chosen based on their communitylevel and sector-specific knowledge. This factsheet presents information gathered in 1,246 communities across Aleppo (225 communities), Ar-Raqqa (251 communities), Al-Hasakeh (685 communities), and Deir-ez-Zor (85 communities). Data was collected between 1-22 December 2021 from 4,987 KIs (19% female). Unless specified by an endnote, all indicators refer to the situation in the 30 days prior to data collection. Findings are indicative rather than representative, and should not be generalized across the population and region. Findings that are calculated based on a subset of the community are indicated by the following footnote, with each subset specified in the endnotes.

Key Highlights

In December, access to bread and other wheat products continued to deteriorate following low wheat harvests in the 2020/21 season. Deir-ez-Zor was particularly affected by higher bread prices with protests against this price increase being reported. Furthermore, access to fuel and medicinal products continued to decline.