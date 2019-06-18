Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS): Northeast Syria, April 2019

Introduction

HSOS is a monthly assessment that aims to provide comprehensive, multi-sectoral information about the humanitarian situation inside Syria. The assessment is conducted at the community level covering displacement, food security and livelihoods (FSL), education, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), health and shelter and non-food items (SNFI).

The factsheet presents information gathered in 635 communities across AlHasakeh (195 communities), eastern Aleppo* (61 communities), Deir-ez-Zor (163 communities), and Ar-Raqqa (216 communities) governorates. Data was collected during the month of May 2019, and refers to the situation in Northeast Syria (NES) in April 2019. Findings are indicative rather than representative, and should not be generalised across the region.

Community-level datasets are available on the REACH Resource Centre, the Humanitarian Data Exchange, and are also distributed through partners across the humanitarian community