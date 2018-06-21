Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS): Idleb Governorate, April 2018

OVERALL FINDINGS

Situated in northwest Syria, Idleb governorate hosts one of the largest IDP populations in Syria. Key Informants (KIs) reported that 287 of the assessed communities hosted IDPs in April, approximately 701,049 in total. Additionally, new IDP and refugee arrivals were reported in 28 of the assessed communities. Approximately 12,145 spontaneous IDP returns were seen in 20 communities throughout Ariha, Al Ma’ra districts, and Idleb disricts, the majority of whom reportedly returned to Um Elkhalayel, Jarada, Babilla, Halbeh, and Tal Tufan communities. KIs in these communities cited family reunification and a perceived cessation of hostilities as reasons for return. Spontaneous refugee returns from Lebanon and Turkey were reported in 7 communities (approximately 303 in total), and the most commonly reported reasons for return were a perceived cessation of hostilities and family reunification2. Additionally, 30 of the assessed communities, located primarily in Al Ma’ra and Harim districts, reported that pre-conflict populations left their communities in April due to an escaltion in conflict.

While the majority of communities (93%) reported that members of their pre-conflict population most commonly lived in independent apartments or houses, IDPs most commonly lived in independent or shared apartments or houses. Additionally, 8% of the communities reported that IDPs most commonly lived in tents. The majority of the assessed communities reported that generators and batteries were their main source of electricity in April, while 64 communities, mainly in Al Ma’ra district, reported solar power as their main source. In terms of fuel, 251 of the assessed communities stated that they experienced no lack of fuel. Additionally, in the the April Market Monitoring Situation Overview, there was a reported drop in fuel and water prices, attributed to a decrease in conflict in Afrin, allowing for the transport of fuel to resume.

KIs reported that Healthcare was one of the top priority needs throughout the assessed communities. Furthermore, 185 of the assessed communities reported facing barriers to accessing healthcare services, with 115 reporting that there were no healthcare facilities available in the area. The most commonly reported health problems were severe diseases affecting children under five, skin diseases, and acute respiratory infections in April. In terms of water, 144 of the assessed communities reported having an insufficient amount of water to cover household needs. Furthermore, Kabta community reported that the water from their primary source tasted or smelled bad. Additioanlly, 184 of the assessed communities reported facing challenges in accessing sufficient amounts of food in April. The main challenges reported in these communities were a lack of resources to buy available food as well some food items being too expensive. Additionally, 251 of the assessed communities reported using coping strategies to deal with a lack of income, with the majority of KIs reporting that that the average monthly household income was less than 50,000 SYP. Furthermore, KIs reported that some children were being sent to work or beg as a coping strategy to deal with the lack of income3. Children faced additional barriers to education in 50 of the assessed communities, most commonly due to a lack of teaching staff and a lack of school supplies.