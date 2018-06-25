Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS): Hama Governorate, April 2018

OVERALL FINDINGS

Hama governorate, located on the banks of the Orontes River, is positioned to the south of Idleb governorate and the north of Homs governorate. Offensives against the group known as the so-called Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) throughout mid-2017 and into early 2018 have resulted in large-scale displacement, both within and out of the governorate to neighbouring Idleb. In April, conflict in Northern Hama governorate between opposition groups, ISIL, and government forces intensified. As a result of prolonged conflict, 33 of the 82 assessed communities estimated that less than 50% of pre-conflict populations remained. Additionally, Key Informants (KIs) in 24 of the assessed communities reported that further pre-conflict populations left their communities in April, primarily due to an escalation in conflict.

However, Mahruseh and Ankawi communities both experienced spontaneous IDP returns, approximately 208 in total. Additionally, Mahruseh community also experienced approximately 67 spontaneous refugee returnees from Jordan, Turkey, and Lebanon in April. Please see the IDP Situation Monitoring Initiative (ISMI) April 2018 monthly report for further analysis.

In 6 of the assessed communities, all in Hama and As-Suqaylabiyah districts, KIs estimated that between 51-100% of the buildings in their communities were damaged. Additionally, seven communities reported that there was no electricity source available. In terms of water, 30 of the assessed communities reported having an insufficient amount of water to meet household needs. Furthermore, 6 of these communities also reported that the water from their primary source tasted or smelled bad. In addition to insufficient access to services, 31 of the assessed communities reported that there were no health services available in their communities in April. Chronic disease support, antenatal care, and skilled child delivery services were listed as the most needed healthcare services throughout the assessed communities. Additionally, 14 communities reported that residents were coping with a lack of medical services by using non-medical items for treatment, recycling medical items, or carrying out operations without anaesthetics. Furthermore, 20 communities reported that women gave birth at home rather than in formal health facilities.

The majority of the assessed communities (63) reported experiencing difficulties in accessing food with the high cost of some items and a lack of resources to purchase available foods being the most commonly reported challenges. Additionally, 46 of the assessed communities reported that the majority of household incomes in their community were insufficient in April. KIs reported that the majority of residents in these communities coped with the lack of income or resources by borrowing money from family and friends, selling household assets or reducing the size of meals. Furthermore, 26 of these communities reported that children were being sent to work or beg and 4 reported that residents used extreme food-based coping strategies in order to supplement insufficient household incomes3 . These extreme food-based strategies were only reported in Wadi El-oyoun and Jeb Ramleh sub-districts and included eating food waste or eating plants not meant for consumption. Children faced additional barriers to education in 37 of the assessed communities, most commonly due to a lack of teaching staff, lack of school supplies, and/or destruction of facilities.