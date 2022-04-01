Syria
Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS): Greater Idleb Area, February 2022
Introduction and Methodology
HSOS is a monthly assessment that provides comprehensive, multi-sectoral information about the humanitarian conditions and priority needs inside Syria. This factsheet presents a thematic review based on the HSOS assessment of the priority needs and humanitarian assistance, economic conditions, living conditions, access to basic services, COVID-19 situation, and the security and protection situation in the Greater Idleb area in Northwest Syria (NWS). Sector-specific indicator findings by location can be found on the HSOS dashboard.
The assessment is conducted using a key informant (KI) methodology at the community level. REACH enumerators are based inside Syria and interview three to six KIs per assessed location, either directly or remotely (via phone). KIs are chosen based on their communitylevel and sector-specific knowledge. This factsheet presents information gathered in 371 communities across the greater Idleb area. Data was collected between 6-22 February 2022 from 1,317 KIs (18% female). Unless specified by an endnote, all indicators refer to the situation in the 30 days prior to data collection. Findings are indicative rather than representative, and should not be generalized across the population and region. Findings that are calculated based on a subset of the community are indicated by the following footnote ♦, with each subset specified in the endnotes.
The complete monthly HSOS dataset is available on the REACH Resource Centre.
Key Highlights
In February, communities in Greater Idleb recovered from harsh winter conditions and continued to be impacted by economic deterioration, the COVID-19 pandemic, and ongoing insecurity. Extreme weather likely impacted shelter conditions for displaced populations. Furthermore, households struggled to meet basic needs, due to the continued rise in the prices of food and basic commodities. Finally, aid cuts to health services came with an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.
The impact of extreme weather from previous months affected both residents and internally displaced peoples (IDPs) in Greater Idleb. Winterisation was one of the top reported priority needs for both IDPs and residents, for the third consecutive month. Months of extreme weather likely affected shelter conditions for IDPs, which likely explains why KIs in 51% of assessed communities reported shelter as one of the top priority need for IDPs, up from 48% in January. Heating fuel was in high need both among residents and IDPs, with lack of heating reported as a shelter inadequacy in more than half of the assessed communities. To cope with a lack of heating, communities engaged in negative coping mechanisms such as burning unsafe materials for heating.
Households' purchasing power continued to decrease due to rising prices. The value of the Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB) items increased from 510,568 SYP in January to 528,226 SYP in February, driven primarily by its food and cooking fuel components. Connected, KIs in 85% of the assessed communities reported unaffordability as the primary barrier to accessing sufficient food. A little under a quarter of the assessed communities indicated food as the first priority need among IDPs.
Health services in Greater Idleb continued to be at risk following significant cuts to funding. The health sector in Greater Idleb lacks self-financing and depends on the support provided by international donors through humanitarian and international organisations operating in the region. Funding from a number of donors stopped in September 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and fatigue with the decade-old Syrian war. In January support was cut off for 18 medical facilities that provide services to more than one and a half million persons.g While specialised health facilities are concentrated in a few locations across the region, the need to travel to access healthcare led to two main barriers: the high cost and lack of transportation means, reported by KIs in 84% and 69% of assessed communities, respectively. Cuts to health services followed an increase in numbers of COVID-19 cases in February.