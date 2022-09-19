Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS) - Greater Idleb Area - August 2022

Introduction and Methodology

HSOS is a monthly assessment that provides comprehensive, multi-sectoral information about the humanitarian conditions and priority needs inside Syria. This factsheet presents a thematic review based on the HSOS assessment of the priority needs and humanitarian assistance, economic conditions, living conditions, access to basic services, COVID-19 situation, and the security and protection situation in the Greater Idleb area in Northwest Syria (NWS). Sector-specific indicator findings by location can be found on the HSOS dashboard.