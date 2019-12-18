Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS): Food Security & Livelihoods, September 2019
FOOD SECURITY & LIVELIHOODS IN NORTHWEST SYRIA (NWS)
215/1,051 Communities reported that residents were unable to access shops and markets.
272/1,051 Communities reported having received food distributions in the last month.
0/1,051 Communities reported that residents used extreme food-based coping strategies to deal with insufficient income.
Less than 50,000 SYP Most commonly reported monthly household income range.