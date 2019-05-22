Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS): Food Security & Livelihoods, March 2019
115/603 Communities reported having received food distributions in the last month.
109/603 Communities reported that residents were unable to access shops and markets.
0/603 No communities reported that residents used extreme food-based coping strategies to deal with insufficient income.
50,000 to 100,000 SYP Most commonly reported household monthly income range.