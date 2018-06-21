Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS): Deir-ez-Zor Governorate, April 2018

OVERALL FINDINGS

In the second half of 2017, conflict escalated across Deir-ez-Zor governorate. Multiple actors launched an offensive to expel the group known as the so-called Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) from northeast Syria, resulting in large-scale displacement within and from the governorate. In November, Deir-ez-Zor city was recaptured from ISIL and thousands have since spontaneously returned to the governorate. However, while the intensity of conflict has subsided since November 2017, there is still ongoing conflict, and security has remained an issue. As such, displacement has continued to impact Deir-ez-Zor and most of northeast Syria; for more information, please refer to the latest Camp and Informal Site Profiles.

Of the assessed communities, 48 witnessed spontaneous IDP and/or refugee returns, comprising of an estimated 14,202 individuals. The largest number of spontaneous IDP returns were reported in Abu Kamal (2,000 – 3,000), and Deir-ez-Zor city (2,000 – 3,000). Additionally, 4 communities, Moezleh, Dahleh, Jazaret Milaj, and Hawayej Thyab Shamiyeh, witnessed spontaneous refugee returns from Lebanon and Turkey. IDP arrivals were reported in 43 of the assessed communities, approximately 11,785 arrivals in total. The majority of communities reported that members of their pre-conflict population most commonly lived in independent apartments or houses. However, IDPs most commonly lived in shared or independent apartments or houses, or collective public spaces not designed for shelter.

Key Informants (KIs) reported healthcare as one of the top priority needs in Deir-ez-Zor. Additionally, all but one of the assessed communities reported barriers to accessing healthcare services, the most common being a lack of transportation to facilities and its high cost. Furthermore, 29 communities reported using coping strategies to deal with a lack of medical supplies; these included using non-medical items for treatment, recycling medical items, and carrying out operations without anaesthesia. In terms of water, 81 of the assessed communities reported that the water from their primary source tasted or smelled bad. Additionally, 3 communities, Mrat, Abed, and Muhasan, reported that water from their primary source was making people sick. Notably, all of the assessed communities reported using generators as their primary source of electricity. Since many of the water stations along the Euphrates River require electricity to run, a reliance on generators has led to some of these stations not being able to purify water.

In 64 of the assessed communities, KIs reported that residents faced barriers to accessing sufficient amounts of food in April. The high cost of some food items was the most commonly reported challenge. All of the assessed communities reported that residents obtained food by purchasing food items at shops and markets, and 95% reported obtaining food through personal production. KIs in 40 of the assessed communities reported that residents were reducing meal size in order to deal with insufficient income. Additionally, in Sweiyeh community, KIs reported that some residents were using extreme food-based coping strategies in order to supplement insufficient household incomes. In terms of education, some children in 56 of the assessed communities were unable to attend educational facilities in April, primarily due to a lack of teaching staff and school supplies. Additionally, destruction of school facilities was the most commonly reported barrier to children accessing education in 36% of these communities.