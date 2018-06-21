Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS): Dar’a Governorate, April 2018

OVERALL FINDINGS

Dar’a governorate, located in southern Syria, is positioned between Damascus to the north, As-Sweida to the east, Quneitra to the west, and Jordan to the south. In mid-2017, heavy conflict within the governorate led to an internationally brokered ceasefire agreement between armed opposition groups (AOGs) and the Government of Syria (GoS). However, the governorate continues to experience conflict despite the ceasefire agreement remaining in effect. Eleven of the assessed communities reported that members of their pre-conflict population left, primarily due to loss of income and escalation of conflict in April. Additionally, 4 communities in Izra’ sub-district reported that previous returnees left their community again. The most commonly cited reason for returnees to leave was a lack of access to employment. Key Informants (KIs) reported that 12 communities witnessed spontaneous IDP and refugee returns – approximately 4,106 in total. The largest number of spontaneous IDP returns were reported in Mlihet Elatash (approximately 1,575), and Jabaliyeh (approximately 900). The most commonly cited reasons for return were family reunification and a perceived cessation of hostilities in the community of origin. Additionally, Mlihet Elatash also saw the highest number of IDP arrivals (approximately 950 reported).

In the majority of the assessed communities, KIs reported that pre-conflict populations and IDPs lived in independent apartments or houses (88% and 76%, respectively). Additionally, 46% of the assessed communities reported that solar power was their primary source of electricity, and 35% reported access to the network as their primary source. There was a reported a lack of fuel in 41 of the assessed communities, and 61% of these communities reported burning plastic as a coping strategy. Notably, 59% of the assessed communities also reported acute respiratory infections as one of the most common health issues faced by community members in April. Additionally, in 64 of the assessed communities, KIs reported that residents experienced difficulties in accessing healthcare. The most commonly reported barriers were the high cost of transportation to facilities and lack of health facilities in the area.

Bekar and Hit communities reported that the water from their primary source tasted or smelled bad, and Eastern Bekar community reported that drinking water from their primary source made people sick.

Additionally, 29 of the assessed communities reported having an insufficient amount of water to meet household needs. In terms of food, KIs in 88 of the assessed communities reported that residents experienced difficulties in accessing sufficient amounts of food in April. The most commonly reported barriers were a lack of resources to buy food and the high cost of some food items. For more information on food prices, please see the April Market Monitoring Situation Overview. KIs reported that unstable, daily employment was the most common source of income in 86% of the assessed communities. However, 106 of the communities reported not having enough income to cover household needs. Borrowing money from family and friends (82%) and some children being sent to work or beg (56%) were the most commonly reported coping strategies. In 19 of the assessed communities, children faced additional barriers to education, most commonly due to a lack of teaching staff, destruction of facilities, and/or a lack of school supplies.