Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS): Damascus Governorate, April 2018

OVERALL FINDINGS

Stability throughout the governorate has been impacted by ongoing conflict in Rural Damascus and the presence of opposing forces in near proximity to each other. On March 13th 2018, an evacuation of opposition groups in Al Qadam neighbourhood was conducted, while government forces simultaneously increased pressure to expel the so-called Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) out of southern Damascus city. Despite this, besides Qaboun, which has remained largely empty since conflict subsided in May 2017, all of the assessed neighbourhoods reported over 50% of pre-conflict population remained in April. However, Key Informants (KIs) reported that Qaboun neighbourhood saw approximately 125 spontaneous IDP returns from Arbin sub-district (Rural Damascus), in April. The most commonly cited reason for return was a perceived cessation of hostilities in the communities of origin. As the conflict in Qaboun largely subsided almost a year ago, these returns were most likely attributable to the increase in conflict in and around the host communities located in Arbin sub-district.

KIs reported that an estimated 79,300 IDPs were residing in the assessed neighbourhoods. The most commonly reported reason for IDPs to remain in these neighbourhoods was access to employment, income and shelter. In all of the assessed neighbourhoods, pre-conflict populations and IDPs were reportedly most commonly living in independent apartments or houses. While pre-conflict and returnee populations most commonly owned the property that they lived in, the majority of IDPs in the assessed neighbourhoods, were reportedly renting property. However, rent prices throughout the assessed neighbourhoods remained significantly higher than in areas outside of the capital. For example, rent prices in all but two neighbourhoods, Al Arin and Al Qadam, were above the Syrian average of 6,108 SYP per room and were over 20,000 SYP per room in 6.

KIs reported that there was a sufficient amount of fuel and water to cover household needs in all of the assessed neighbourhoods. Additionally, 11 of the assessed neighbourhoods reported that residents experienced no difficulties in accessing healthcare. In the remaining 3 neighbourhoods, Qaboun, Al Hurriya, and Al Arin, the most commonly reported barriers were old age and disabilities, injuries, or illness preventing travel. Furthermore, Al Hurriya and Al Arin neighbourhoods also reported difficulties in accessing sufficient amounts of food. In these neighbourhoods, the most commonly reported barrier was some food items being too expensive as well as a lack of resources to buy available food. Additionaly, 13 of the assessed neighbourhoods reported that the majority of household incomes in their neighbourhood were insufficient in April. However, KIs reported that stable salaried employment as well as unstable daily employment were the most common sources of income for residents in all of assessed neighbourhoods. This suggests that while residents in the majority of assessed neighbourhoods utilized daily employment (stable/unstable) as a means of obtaining income, the income generated by these activities may not suffice in covering essential needs.