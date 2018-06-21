Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS): Ar-Raqqa Governorate, April 2018

OVERALL FINDINGS

Ar-Raqqa governorate is located in northeast Syria. The Euphrates River flows through the governorate and into the Al-Thawrah Dam, the largest hydroelectric dam providing electricity in Syria, although years of conflict have limited its ability to generate electricity. Since the conflict over Ar-Raqqa city ended in October 2017, electricity services have been mostly unavailable. However, recent repairs to the Al Furosya electric station resulted in 72% of the assessed communities relying primarily on the electricity network in April.

In over half of assessed communities, Key Informants (KIs) estimated that 76-100% of the pre-conflict population remained. However, 7 communities in Ar- Raqqa and Ein Issa sub-districts, reported less than 50% of pre-conflict populations remained. The majority of the assessed communities reported a presence of IDPs, approximately 90,037 IDPs in total. Most of these IDPs resided in Al-Thawra community, which has experienced two large IDP influxes in the past four months. In April, approximately 25 spontaneous refugee returns from Lebanon and Jordan were reported in Jurneyyeh community (Ath-Thawrah district). The most commonly reported reasons for return were to reunite with family and protection concerns in host communities.

KIs reported that healthcare was one of the top priority needs in April. Reflective of this, 25 of the assessed communities reported that there were no health facilities available in the area, and only 3 of the assessed communities reported having functioning pre-conflict hospitals. Furthermore, 21 of the assessed communities stated that none of the assessed medical items were available in their community. Additionally, diarrhoea was one of the most common health concerns reported by 34% of the assessed communities in April. This could be attributed to the majority (51%) of the assessed communities depending on water trucking, 20% of which was reported to be unsafe for consumption3. Additionally, 5 of the communities reported that the water from their primary source tasted or smelled bad, and 1 of the communities, Khneiz, reported that drinking water from their primary source made people sick.

Farm ownership, unstable daily employment, and remittances were the most commonly reported sources of income. Furthermore, of the assessed communities, 25 reported using coping strategies to deal with a lack of income. These included borrowing money from family and friends, sending children to work or beg, and reducing meal size4. Additionally, KIs reported that struggles with obtaining sufficient resources extend into educational services as well. KIs reported that in 3 of the assessed communities, in Ein Issa sub-district, primary schools were not functioning or unavailable. Furthermore, nearly half of the assessed communities reported that some children were unable to attend educational facilities in April. KIs reported that this was primarily due to a lack of teaching staff, school supplies, and that the available services were located too far away.