Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS): Aleppo Governorate, April 2018

OVERALL FINDINGS

Aleppo governorate is located in northwest Syria and borders Turkey to the north. Returnee numbers have fluctuated significantly since the cessation of hostilities in and around Aleppo city in late 2016. Initially, thousands spontaneously returned to their communities. However, in early 2018, conflict within the governorate intensified and returnee numbers again dropped. In March, there was an increase in returnees with nearly 6,000 IDP and refugees spontaneously returning, while in April, returnee numbers dropped again; only Mara’ community witnessed approximately 325 IDP returns. Additionally, 7 communities throughout Daret Azza and Aleppo city reported that members of their pre-conflict population left due to an escalation of conflict. This was attributed to an increase in conflict between armed opposition groups.

Please see the IDP Situation Monitoring Initiative (ISMI) April 2018 monthly report for further analysis.

In April, an estimated 414,898 IDPs were reportedly residing in the assessed communities. Additionally, the largest influx of IDP arrivals, approximately 20,051 were reported in April. Azaz and Albil both witnessed over 2,000 new arrivals, the largest amounts of the assessed communities. In the majority of assessed communities, pre-conflict populations and IDPs reportedly lived in independent apartments or houses (99% and 75%, respectively). Additionally, 77% reported that generators were their primary source of electricity. In terms of healthcare, 145 of the assessed communities reported that no health facilities were available in their community in April. Moreover, 146 of the assessed communities reported that women primarily delivered babies in facilities in nearby communities, and only 12 of the assessed communities reported having functioning pre-conflict hospitals.

Of the assessed communities, 41% reported that the water network was the primary source of drinking water in April. KIs in the majority of the assessed communities reported that water was fine to drink while five communities, Thaheriya, Yahmul, Hayyan, Qirata, and Bayada – Aq Burhan reported that the water tasted and/or smelled bad. Furthermore, 67 of the assessed communities, primarily in A’zaz and Jebel Saman districts, reported having an insufficient amount of water to cover household needs. These communities reported primarily coping with this lack of water by modifying hygiene practices and reducing drinking water consumption.

Food security was one of the top priority needs reported in Aleppo. Additionally, KIs in 78% of the assessed communities reported that some residents were producing their own food. Furthermore, the majority of these communities reported that farm ownership was one of the most common sources of income for residents. However, 132 of the assessed communities reported difficulties in accessing sufficient amounts of food, most commonly due to a lack of resources to buy available food and some food items being too expensive. This suggests that while residents in the majority of assessed communities utilized farming as a means of obtaining food and income, food and income generated by agricultural activities may not suffice in covering essential needs. As a result, 75% of the assessed communities reported using coping strategies to deal with a lack of income and 61% of these assessed communities reported that some children3 were being sent to work or beg.