Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS): Al-Hasakeh Governorate, April 2018

OVERALL FINDINGS

Syria’s northern governorate of Al-Hasakeh borders Ar-Raqqa and Deir-ez-Zor governorates, and has faced high numbers of IDP arrivals as a result of its geographic proximity to conflict-affected areas. From June to October 2017, the offensives to expel the so-called Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) from Ar-Raqqa and Deir-ez-Zor led to a rapid increase in IDPs arrivals. Many of these IDPs live in camps around Al-Hasakeh city and Al-Malikkeyeh city. For further information on some of Al-Hasakeh’s major camps, please refer to the latest Camp and Informal Site Profiles.

In 21 of the assessed communities, Key Informants (KIs) reported the presence of approximately 18,791 IDPs, with new IDP arrivals from Afrin district (Aleppo) reported in Qdurbik, Qanat As Sways, and Al-Malikeyyeh. Furthermore, approximately 12,050 of these IDPs were reportedly located in Al-Malikeyyeh city, comprising nearly half of the city’s population of 27,050. KIs in the assessed communities reported that the most common types of shelter lived in by IDPs and members of the pre-conflict population were independent apartments or houses. In terms of fuel, 15 of the assessed communities, mainly located in Al-Malikeyyeh and Quamishli districts, cited having a lack of fuel. Commonly reported coping strategies to deal with the lack of fuel in these communities included burning productive assets and furniture either in or out of use.

KIs reported that healthcare was the top priority need throughout the assessed communities. In 82 communities, KIs reported that some residents faced barriers to accessing healthcare services, with 72 reporting that there were no functioning medical facilities in the community. Furthermore, in 59 of the assessed communities, KIs stated that none of the assessed medical items were available in their community in April. The majority of the communities stated that chronic disease and acute respiratory infections were the most commonly reported health issues faced by community members in April. Additionaly, the majority of communities reported that residents faced difficulties in accessing sufficient amounts of food, the most common barriers being the high cost of some food items on markets and a lack of resources to buy food. Furthermore, in terms of water, 86 of the assessed communities stated that water was fine to drink, while Tal Tamer and Sharm El Sheikh communities reported that water either tasted or smelled bad. In 5 of the assessed communities, Tal Brie - Krie Brie, Tal Majdal, Hamediyah, Rihaniyet Shamr, and Um Rabee, KIs also reported that there is an insufficient amount of water to meet household needs.

In 84 of the assessed communities, KIs reported that functioning primary schools were available within their communities. Additionally, 66 reported that most children were able to access available educational services. However, 18 communities reported that children faced barriers to education. The majority of these communities cited disapproval of curriculum or curriculum unavailable in appropriate language as the main barriers to education. Notably, at the start of the 2017-2018 school year, authorities in northern Al-Hasakeh governorate shut down some private schools operating outside of the Kurdish language curriculum. KIs reported that the majority of communities facing curriculum related barriers were located in Al-Malikeyyeh district.