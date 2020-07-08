Humanitarian Needs Assessment Programme, Mobility and Needs Monitoring, NSAG & TBAF Controlled Area Population Highlights (June 2020)

The Mobility and Needs Monitoring (MNM) factsheet is published every month in order to enable humanitarian partners to deliver evidence-based humanitarian support to the most in-need communities in Syria. It provides users with an overview of monthly mobility trends, total population present, displacement flow, shelter conditions and priority needs by the whole of Syria and area of control.

MONTHLY IDP HIGHLIGHTS

Over the month of June, 31,071 IDPs were reported in areas under control of NSAG&TBAF forces. Displacement rates showed high variance within the sub-districts of origin and displacement, meaning there were no geographical locations in which displacement was highly clustered. A deterioration in the economic situation was the most important reasons for displacement, while socio-cultural ties were the most important reason underlying arrival to current locations. Dana subdistrict absorbed 15 percent of the total number of IDPs (4,592 individuals), of whom 56 percent were displaced from Ehsem. 65 percent of IDPs in Dana reported that they were primarily motivated by better access to livelihood opportunities.

MONTHLY RETURNEE HIGHLIGHTS

Over the month of June, 25,789 returnees were reported in NSAG&TBAF controlled areas. All of these returns occured from within Syria and was very heavily motivated by the improvement of the security situation at the place of origin (94 percent). The majority of returnees had previously been displaced in Dana sub-district (52 percent), of which most returned to the southwards, towards Teftnaz, Atareb and Ehsem sub-districts.

The highest priority needs for returnees were reported to be livelihoods, food and water. Needs for food and water are critically high for returnees in Ziyara and Ein Issa sub-districts - both food and water is reported on behalf of between 90 and 100 percent of returnees.