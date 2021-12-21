Humanitarian Needs Assessment Programme (HNAP) | Syria: Shelter Situation - 2021 IDP Report Series

Methodology

In September 2021, the Humanitarian Needs Assessment Programme (HNAP) conducted a nationwide demographic household survey of Internally Displaced (IDP) households (HHs) across all 14 governorates of Syria. Fieldwork was carried out through face-to-face interviews by experienced HNAP field teams who were trained on coded surveys by data collection experts. Using Kobo Toolbox, the survey collected data on key demographic and socio-economic indicators, which is representative at the country, governorate and sub-district level.

The sample frame was sourced from the list of (p-coded) locations, updated by OCHA in August 2020, while the IDP population figures were obtained from HNAP’s population baseline, updated in August 2021. IDP households were estimated considering an average household size of 5 members throughout the country. In total, 6,671,715 individuals and 1,334,343 IDP households living in 231 sub-districts were considered for the sample frame. Accordingly, a stratified random sample of 17,225 IDP households were selected to be interviewed and 17,810 were ultimately assessed, representative of the Syrian IDP population at sub-district level with a 95% confidence interval and a 10% margin of error. The total number of interviews per location was obtained by randomly sampling the locations per strata proportionate to size (PPS) with replacement. PPS methodology was chosen due to the logistical feasibility as well as to reduce the number of households sampled and the uncertainty associated with design effect.

Weights were calculated with reference to the population estimates at sub-district level. The design weights were computed as the inverse of the probability of inclusion of each household. These weights were than adjusted to represent the exact population of households living in each sub-district.

The figures in the report are weighted population estimates, i.e., they represent the reference population not the sample population. Figures on absent members rely on the recall of the interviewed households, and as such may not be representative of the entire absent population.