Humanitarian Needs Assessment Programme (HNAP) | Syria: Future Intentions of Syrian IDPs - 2021 IDP Report Series

Overview of IDP intentions and data collection inside Syria

Over ten years since the start of the largest displacement crisis since World War 2, nearly half of Syria’s preconflict population remains in displacement. 6.6 million are displaced abroad, while a substantial 6.7 million are displaced across Syria. Nearly 4 out of 5 Syrian IDPs have been displaced for over 5 years, few have plans to return to their place of origin.

Millions of Syrians were forced to flee their place of origin to survive encroaching conflict. In many regions that conflict remains ever-present. However, the lack of life-sustaining solutions has led economic destitution to become one of the most prominent factors pushing over a million into their most-recent displacement. The cycle of displacement appears never-ending. Being forced to displace from one’s place of origin often requires relinquishing much of the household capital, including social connections, livelihood, productive assets, property and even access to services.

Eighty-eight percent of households who have displaced 4 or more times do not have enough income to meet their basic needs.

Whether pushed by security concerns, or to seek sufficient income, the primary motivation for any mobility, or lack thereof, remains focused on achieving basic minimum survival standards. This report consistently demonstrates that displaced people continue to be exposed to safety and security risks, in addition to compounded vulnerabilities associated with protracted displacement. The longer the displacement, the more likely IDPs are to be confronted by critical socio-economic deprivation.

To expand on existing research related to displacement and future mobility planning, this report analyses both the history and current conditions of IDPs as they relate to future intentions. It achieves this by investigating place of origin, motivations for displacement, current conditions in displacement and the reported motivation for future mobility planning.