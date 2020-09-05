Humanitarian Implementation Plan (HIP) Syria Regional Crisis (ECHO/SYR/BUD/2020/91000)Version 03 – 12/08/2020

The full implementation of this version of the HIP is conditional upon the necessary appropriations being made available from the 2020 general budget of the European Union

Second Modification - 12 August 2020

On 4 August 2020, two major explosions occurred in the seaport of Beirut, killing an estimated 200 people, injuring thousands, and causing massive and widespread destruction. Some 200,000 housing units have been affected, and many hospitals, schools, storage facilities, and key infrastructure severely damaged or destroyed. This dramatic incident will further exacerbate the already extremely dire situation resulting from the combined effects of the political, socio-economic and financial crises, as well as the Covid-19 pandemic, which have amplified vulnerabilities among Lebanese and refugee population, pushing more families into extreme living conditions.

In order to support the humanitarian response to this crisis, and to contribute to the rapid scale up of humanitarian interventions, the European Commission is making available an additional amount of EUR 30 million to address and respond to the rising humanitarian needs of the most vulnerable individuals.

Preferred partners for the implementation of the necessary assistance will be organisations with an existing, relevant humanitarian operational presence in Lebanon, proven technical expertise and capacity in the areas of intervention, and enhanced monitoring mechanisms.

First modification – 26 May 2020

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Covid-19 outbreak a public health emergency of international concern on 30 January 2020 and a pandemic on 11 March 2020. The pandemic continues to spread across the region, causing additional humanitarian needs in particular for vulnerable populations.

In Syria, after more than 9 years of conflict, the health system and water and sanitation infrastructure is particularly inadequate to cope with the pandemic. Densely populated areas in Northwest Syria, including over-crowded IDP camps and informal settlements, are particularly exposed to an outbreak, as access to basic health and WASH services remain scarce, testing capacities extremely low, medical equipment and disposables difficult to procure and humanitarian access particularly challenging.

In Lebanon, against the background of a severe economic crisis, the pandemic is seriously overstretching the health, water and sanitation infrastructure, and has led to a deterioration of the humanitarian situation. The vulnerabilities of Syrian refugees have sharply increased, notably through its impact on livelihoods and the already fragile protection space. The deterioration of the situation has started creating a negative push factor on returns, although the conditions in Syria are not yet conducive.

On the basis of the current identified needs, an additional amount of EUR 4 million has been mobilised for Northwest Syria and EUR 1 million for Lebanon, aimed at supporting Covid-19 preparedness and response measures in the Health and WASH sectors, in addition to a strengthening relevant logistics in Northwest Syria. Proposed Actions must be well integrated and mainstream protection concerns in line with the HIP Technical Annex. Partners should demonstrate capacities for immediate implementation, through direct or remote modalities as justified by the context.