Humanitarian Crisis Unfolding in Daraa, Syria

Toronto, Canada- A humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Daraa, Syria as around 55,000 civilians – 10,000 families are under siege with little to no access to food, medical care, medicine, or basic human needs. The city of Daraa has been under siege since June 24, 2021. The humanitarian situation is deteriorating rapidly. Many families are risking their lives fleeing to nearby areas in search of safety, while thousands of families remain in a dangerous situation besieged and under attack.

UOSSM is responding to the catastrophic situation in Daraa by providing immediate medical relief and food essentials to besieged and displaced families in need.

Working with local organizations, UOSSM is able to provide emergency aid in the besieged and hard-to-reach areas in Daraa, and provide basic essentials needed to survive. Since 2012, UOSSM has been on the ground providing medical aid and emergency relief inside Syria.

Dr. Anas Al-Kassem, the co-founder of UOSSM and the Vice-Chairman of UOSSM-Canada says, "The situation in Daraa is escalating rapidly and we are deeply concerned for the health and wellbeing of families that are trapped. The International Community must act quickly in the de-escalation of violence and ensure that humanitarian actors are granted safe access to Daraa to provide essential relief. We cannot sit and watch as thousands of innocent lives are at stake."

UOSSM calls on all parties to provide safe passage and immediate access for humanitarian and medical aid. The lives of the elderly, children and vulnerable populations are, particularly at stake.

