A humanitarian convoy is dispatched to Douma city

On Sunday, July 01, 2018 SARC in cooperation with UN agencies completed dispatching the second shipment of the humanitarian aid convoy to Douma.

The convoy consisted of 2000 flour bags, 4920 food parcels, 5000 hygiene kits, 8250 blankets, 3330 plastic sheets, 5000 lamps, 5000 family hygiene kits, 21000 diapers, water sterilisation items, nutrition items, dialysis material for 500 sessions, medical supplies, educational brochures and 20 sets designed to raising awareness on crisis risks.

It is worth mentioning that the first shipment was dispatched on June 10, 2018.