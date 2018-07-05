05 Jul 2018

A humanitarian convoy is dispatched to Douma city

Report
from Syrian Arab Red Crescent
Published on 05 Jul 2018 View Original

On Sunday, July 01, 2018 SARC in cooperation with UN agencies completed dispatching the second shipment of the humanitarian aid convoy to Douma.

The convoy consisted of 2000 flour bags, 4920 food parcels, 5000 hygiene kits, 8250 blankets, 3330 plastic sheets, 5000 lamps, 5000 family hygiene kits, 21000 diapers, water sterilisation items, nutrition items, dialysis material for 500 sessions, medical supplies, educational brochures and 20 sets designed to raising awareness on crisis risks.

It is worth mentioning that the first shipment was dispatched on June 10, 2018.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.