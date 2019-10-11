Humanitarian Chief concludes visit to Ankara and Turkey/Syria border

At the conclusion today of a two-day mission to Turkey, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock expressed deep concern for civilians in north-eastern Syria, as an estimated 100,000 people moved inside Syria in the hope of avoiding the fighting.

“We are worried about the further infliction of human suffering,” said Mr. Lowcock following a long-planned mission to the border region between Turkey and Syria. He visited the area from 10 to 11 October to assess the UN’s cross-border relief operation from Turkey into north-west Syria.

