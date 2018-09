SARC dispatched a humanitarian aid convoy (15 trucks) loaded with 2050 food parcels and 2050 flour bags provided by WFP to 8 areas in Daraa (Al-Mataiah, Nada, Smad, Samj, Ticia, Al-Smaqiat, Al-Aman farm and Abo-Katoulah) on Wednesday, September 19, 2018.