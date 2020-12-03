Humanitarian Action for Children 2021 - Syrian Arab Republic

HIGHLIGHTS

The scale, severity and complexity of humanitarian needs in the Syrian Arab Republic remain extensive. Over 11 million people (4.8 million children) require assistance and 6.1 million people are internally displaced (2.5 million children).

Continued hostilities have caused multiple displacements, and the socio-economic impacts of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are hitting families and children extremely hard.

In 2021, UNICEF will deliver life-saving services to children and families and apply a targeted, multi-sector systems strengthening approach through its partners and field offices.

UNICEF will address the specific needs of girls, boys, adolescents, women and men using a conflict-sensitive approach, emphasizing accountability to affected populations and focusing on the prevention of gender-based violence and sexual exploitation.

UNICEF requires US$330.8 million to reach children in the Syrian Arab Republic with humanitarian assistance in 2021. This includes significant funding requirements for health, nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), education and child and social protection