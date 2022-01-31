Human rights in the occupied Syrian Golan - Report of the Secretary-General (A/HRC/49/84) [EN/AR]

Human Rights Council

Forty-sixth session

28 February–1 April 2022

Agenda items 2 and 7

Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner

for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the

High Commissioner and the Secretary-General

Human rights situation in Palestine and other occupied Arab territories

Summary

The present report is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 46/24, in which the Council requested the Secretary-General to report to it on human rights in the occupied Syrian Golan at its forty-ninth session.

I. Introduction

1. The present report is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 46/24, in paragraph 1 of which the Council called upon Israel, the occupying Power, to comply with the relevant resolutions of the General Assembly, the Security Council and the Human Rights Council, in particular Security Council resolution 497 (1981), in which the Security Council decided, inter alia, that the decision of Israel to impose its laws, jurisdiction and administration on the occupied Syrian Golan was null and void and without international legal effect, and demanded that Israel rescind forthwith its decision.

2. In paragraph 11 of its resolution 46/24, the Human Rights Council requested the Secretary-General to bring the resolution to the attention of all Governments, the competent United Nations organs, specialized agencies, international and regional intergovernmental organizations and international humanitarian organizations, to disseminate it as widely as possible, and to report on human rights in the occupied Syrian Golan to the Council at its forty-ninth session. In addition, in paragraph 12 of the same resolution, the Council decided to continue its consideration of the matter at its forty-ninth session.