Human rights in the occupied Syrian Golan - Report of the Secretary-General (A/HRC/46/64) [EN/AR]

Human Rights Council

Forty-sixth session

22 February–19 March 2021

Agenda items 2 and 7

Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner

for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the

High Commissioner and the Secretary-General

Human rights situation in Palestine and other occupied Arab territories

Summary

The present report was prepared pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 43/30 on human rights in the occupied Syrian Golan, in which the Council requested the SecretaryGeneral to report to it on human rights in the occupied Syrian Golan at its forty-sixth session.

I. Introduction

1 . The present report is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 43/30, in which the Human Rights Council called upon Israel, the occupying Power, to comply with the relevant resolutions of the General Assembly, the Security Council and the Human Rights Council, in particular Security Council resolution 497 (1981), in which the Security Council decided, inter alia, that the decision of Israel to impose its laws, jurisdiction and administration on the occupied Syrian Golan was null and void and without international legal effect, and demanded that Israel rescind forthwith its decision.

2 . In its resolution 43/30, the Human Rights Council requested the Secretary-General to bring the resolution to the attention of all Governments, the competent United Nations organs, specialized agencies, international and regional intergovernmental organizations and international humanitarian organizations, to disseminate it as widely as possible and to report on human rights in the occupied Syrian Golan to the Council at its forty-sixth session. In addition, the Council decided to continue its consideration of the matter at its forty-sixth session.