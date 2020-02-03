03 Feb 2020

Human rights in the occupied Syrian Golan - Report of the Secretary-General (A/HRC/43/69) [EN/AR]

Report
from UN Human Rights Council
Published on 03 Feb 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (274.94 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (170.22 KB)Arabic version

Human Rights Council
Forty third session
24 February–20 March 2020
Agenda item 2 and 7
Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General
Human rights situation in Palestine and other occupied Arab territories

Summary

The present report is prepared pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 40/21 on human rights in the occupied Syrian Golan, in which the Council requested the Secretary-General to report to it on the matter at its forty-third session.

I. Introduction

1. The present report is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 40/21, in which the Council called upon Israel, the occupying Power, to comply with the relevant resolutions of the General Assembly, the Security Council and the Human Rights Council, in particular Security Council resolution 497 (1981), in which the Council decided, inter alia, that the decision of Israel to impose its laws, jurisdiction and administration on the occupied Syrian Golan was null and void and without international legal effect, and demanded that Israel rescind forthwith its decision.

2. In its resolution 40/21, the Human Rights Council also requested the Secretary-General to bring the resolution to the attention of all Governments, the competent United Nations organs, specialized agencies, international and regional intergovernmental organizations and international humanitarian organizations, to disseminate it as widely as possible and to report on the matter of human rights in the occupied Syrian Golan to the Council at its forty-third session. In addition, it decided to continue its consideration of the matter at its forty-third session.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.