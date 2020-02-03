Human rights in the occupied Syrian Golan - Report of the Secretary-General (A/HRC/43/69) [EN/AR]

Human Rights Council

Forty third session

24 February–20 March 2020

Agenda item 2 and 7

Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General

Human rights situation in Palestine and other occupied Arab territories

Summary

The present report is prepared pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 40/21 on human rights in the occupied Syrian Golan, in which the Council requested the Secretary-General to report to it on the matter at its forty-third session.

I. Introduction

1. The present report is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 40/21, in which the Council called upon Israel, the occupying Power, to comply with the relevant resolutions of the General Assembly, the Security Council and the Human Rights Council, in particular Security Council resolution 497 (1981), in which the Council decided, inter alia, that the decision of Israel to impose its laws, jurisdiction and administration on the occupied Syrian Golan was null and void and without international legal effect, and demanded that Israel rescind forthwith its decision.

2. In its resolution 40/21, the Human Rights Council also requested the Secretary-General to bring the resolution to the attention of all Governments, the competent United Nations organs, specialized agencies, international and regional intergovernmental organizations and international humanitarian organizations, to disseminate it as widely as possible and to report on the matter of human rights in the occupied Syrian Golan to the Council at its forty-third session. In addition, it decided to continue its consideration of the matter at its forty-third session.