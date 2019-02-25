Human rights in the occupied Syrian Golan - Report of the Secretary-General (A/HRC/40/41) [EN/AR]
Human Rights Council
Fortieth session
25 February–22 March 2019
Agenda items 2 and 7
Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General
Human rights situation in Palestine and other occupied Arab territories
Summary
The present report is prepared pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 37/33 on human rights in the occupied Syrian Golan, in which the Council requested the Secretary-General to report on the matter to it at its fortieth session.
I. Introduction
The present report is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 37/33 on human rights in the occupied Syrian Golan, adopted on 23 March 2018, in which the Council called upon Israel, the occupying Power, to comply with the relevant resolutions of the General Assembly, the Security Council and the Human Rights Council. The Council recalled in particular Security Council resolution 497 (1981), in which the Security Council decided, inter alia, that the decision of Israel to impose its laws, jurisdiction and administration on the occupied Syrian Golan was null and void and without international legal effect, and demanded that Israel rescind forthwith its decision.
In its resolution 37/33, the Human Rights Council requested the Secretary-General to bring the resolution to the attention of all Governments, the competent United Nations organs, specialized agencies, international and regional intergovernmental organizations and international humanitarian organizations, to disseminate it as widely as possible and to report on the matter to the Council at its fortieth session. In addition, the Council decided to continue its consideration of the human rights violations in the occupied Syrian Golan at its fortieth session.