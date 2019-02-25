Human rights in the occupied Syrian Golan - Report of the Secretary-General (A/HRC/40/41) [EN/AR]

Human Rights Council

Fortieth session

25 February–22 March 2019

Agenda items 2 and 7

Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General

Human rights situation in Palestine and other occupied Arab territories

Summary

The present report is prepared pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 37/33 on human rights in the occupied Syrian Golan, in which the Council requested the Secretary-General to report on the matter to it at its fortieth session.

I. Introduction