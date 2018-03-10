10 Mar 2018

Human rights in the occupied Syrian Golan - Report of the Secretary-General (A/HRC/37/40) [EN/AR]

Report
from UN Human Rights Council
Published on 12 Feb 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (178.68 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (239.6 KB)Arabic version

Human Rights Council
Thirty-seventh session
26 February–23 March 2018
Agenda items 2 and 7
Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner
for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the
High Commissioner and the Secretary-General

Human rights situation in Palestine and other
occupied Arab territories

Summary

The present report is prepared pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 34/27 on human rights in the occupied Syrian Golan, in which the Council requested the Secretary-General to report on the matter to it at its thirty-seventh session.

I. Introduction

  1. The present report is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 34/27, adopted on 24 March 2017, in which the Council called upon Israel, the occupying Power, to comply with the relevant resolutions of the General Assembly, the Security Council and the Human Rights Council. The Council recalled in particular Security Council resolution 497 (1981), in which it was decided that the Israeli decision to impose its laws, jurisdiction and administration in the occupied Syrian Golan was null and void and without international legal effect. The Security Council demanded that Israel rescind forthwith its decision.

  2. In its resolution 34/27, the Human Rights Council requested the Secretary-General to bring the resolution to the attention of all Governments, the competent United Nations organs, specialized agencies, international and regional intergovernmental organizations and international humanitarian organizations, to disseminate it as widely as possible and to report on the matter to the Council at its thirty-seventh session. The Council also decided that it would continue the consideration of the human rights violations in the occupied Syrian Golan at its thirty-seventh session.

