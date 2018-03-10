Human rights in the occupied Syrian Golan - Report of the Secretary-General (A/HRC/37/40) [EN/AR]

Human Rights Council

Thirty-seventh session

26 February–23 March 2018

Agenda items 2 and 7

Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner

for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the

High Commissioner and the Secretary-General

Human rights situation in Palestine and other

occupied Arab territories

Summary

The present report is prepared pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 34/27 on human rights in the occupied Syrian Golan, in which the Council requested the Secretary-General to report on the matter to it at its thirty-seventh session.

I. Introduction