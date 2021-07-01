Human chain in Syria for Statement on Cross-Border Humanitarian Aid Mandate

Paris, 1st July 2021 - Worries and anger are brewing in Syria for Syrian and international humanitarian organizations. The future of humanitarian aid is sealed by the crucial vote on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the UN Security Council on the renewal of the last cross-border humanitarian corridor still open at the Turkish-Syrian border at Bab Al-Hawa. UOSSM France will be present alongside forty Syrian NGOs for a human chain which will take place this Friday, July 2 at the Bab Al-Hawa border post at 9 a.m. local time (8 a.m. in France). Here is the appeal of the Syrian NGOs of which UOSSM France is a signatory: Statement on Cross-Border Humanitarian Aid Mandate

An emergency appeal was sent today to Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, to the European Commission, and the United Nations.

The urgency of renewed "cross border" cross-border aid, no to humanitarian aid by "crossline" front lines

In Syria, the ongoing conflict annihilates everything in its path and spares nothing, from the destruction of education and health systems to water and sanitation infrastructures. For ten years now, the conflict has constantly been setting new records in terms of humanitarian disasters since the Second World War.

As Syrians mark a decade for their tragedy this year, the impact on the country looks devastating. At least half a million are dead, over 100,000 remain missing after being arbitrarily detained, and over half the population are internally or externally displaced. 13.4 million people in Syria need humanitarian assistance - a 21% increase compared to 2020 - with needs increasingly being exacerbated by economic decline, over 90% of Syrians now live under the poverty line. Civilians have witnessed massive and systematic violations of international humanitarian and human rights law, hospitals, schools, and civil defense centers are still being bombed, over half of Syria's basic infrastructure is destroyed or out of service. While the cease-fire remains fragile in northwest Syria, the continuous hostilities, and the lack of progress on the political track. It seems that the conflict is far from reaching an end.

Inside Syria, 6.2 million people are internally displaced and 13.4 million are in need of humanitarian assistance, with 5 million in acute need. There are 5.3 million Syrian refugees in neighboring countries. This is no short-term humanitarian episode. The devastating human consequences to huge numbers of people will endure for decades. The destruction of relationships, communities, livelihoods, homes, and infrastructure will take years to repair.

Humanitarian aid infringed upon for ten years

In July 2014, UNSC Resolution n°2165, unanimously adopted, enabled UN humanitarian agencies and their partners to dispatch humanitarian aid into the Syrian territory without the prior authorization of the Syrian authorities, through several points of entry. Despite its annual renewal, the resolution has been continually challenged and undermined, especially with the bombing of humanitarian convoys and the transition from four to one crossing point with the suppression of the Al Yarubiyah border post to Iraq, the Al-Ramtha to Jordan, and Bab El-Salam to Turkey. Only one crossing point has been maintained through Bab Al-Hawa, at the Turkish border.

On July 10th, the fate of the Bab Al-Hawa crossing point will be sealed, renewed or not. To this day, nearly 1000 UN trucks route through the humanitarian corridor each month to deliver and provide medicine, food, vaccines, shelters, water, sanitation facilities, etc. The Bab Al-Hawa crossing point is our sole entry point into the Syrian territory, through which goes more than half of the humanitarian relief heading to the North West of the country. Since 2014, Resolution n°2165 enabled more than 50,000 trucks to cross the border and deliver aid.

At our level as health professionals and humanitarian workers in Syria, the shutdown of humanitarian corridors would have dire consequences. Those corridors are the same that allow the transportation of COVID-19 vaccines, enabling patients from our health and medical centers to feed, dress, and warm-up. Our action as health professionals is interdependent from the UN cross-border assistance.

The crossline as a red line for local NGOs

The last lifeline of the Syrian population is today under reconsideration. On-going discussions occurring in the UN Security Council highlight the role of Russia, positioning as the main ally of the Syrian regime, arguing in favor of the transit of humanitarian aid only via crosslines and front lines, thus centralizing and putting humanitarian aid delivery under the control of Damascus, on the pretext of Syrian sovereignty.

The past ten years of conflict have already attested to the potential risks of such a solution. East of Aleppo, Eastern Ghouta, Deir Ez-Zor, Northern Homs areas have lived under drastic siege conditions and witnessed the complete denial of the humanitarian aid they entailed, solely relying on Damascus and the Syrian regime. In fact, about 80% of convoys loaded with medical equipment, medicines, and food baskets were blocked, hindering essential and basic necessities to be delivered to people in need.

Considering these facts, how could the Syrian population, especially those from the Idlib province displaced from besieged areas, accept to be dependent upon those that bombed, tortured, and starved them, not so long ago?

This scenario is definitely unthinkable and is our red line as the independence and neutrality of humanitarian organizations should not be taken under negotiations.