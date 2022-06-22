Human Appeal Partners with UFC champion to build homes for Syrian families

An evening of motivational speeches from Khabib Nurmagomedov will help raise funds for large scale an ongoing housing project in Northwest Syria

22nd June 2022: International humanitarian NGO, Human Appeal has partnered with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and the US Miftaah Institute to raise funds for building homes for Syrian families that have been internally displaced by ongoing conflict.

Funds raised from the event will help build 1,000 new homes in Northwest Syria over the next 12 months. The 138,000 square meter plot will see 1000 homes constructed by June 2023, with room for further expansion in the future. Human Appeal, whose motto is here for every human, will offer homes to internally displaced families currently living in temporary shelters and tents, with efforts being made to rehouse elderly, women-headed households and handicapped individuals as the priority.

Abdullah Waheed, Founder of the US Miftaah Institute, comments: ‘In offering the public a glimpse into the trailblazing journey of a sporting megastar, we’re hoping Khabib’s story inspires the next generation of budding athletes. We’re proud to be partnering with Human Appeal to support the meaningful work they are carrying out to protect vulnerable displaced families in Syria.’

Zaheer Khan, Director of Fundraising at Human Appeal, adds: ‘Our partnership with Khabib and the Miftaah Institute marks the beginning of Human Appeal’s operations in the USA. We are grateful for our partners’ support in helping affect lasting positive change to the living conditions of displaced families in Northwest Syria.’

‘The Legacy Continues with Khabib Nurmagomedov’, hosted by the Miftaah Institute on 26th June 2022 at the Craneway Pavilion, San Francisco, promises an evening of motivational speeches from Khabib about his experience as a UFC champion. The audience will also gain insight into Nurmagomedov’s journey to becoming a boxing champion. Human Appeal are proud to be the charity partner for this event. The event is open to the public, and tickets are available to purchase here.

