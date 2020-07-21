How COVID-19 compounds already dire economic needs: insights from Syria, July 2020 - Round 2

The global impact of COVID-19 is uneven and complex. In Syria, people’s ability and willingness to adopt precautionary measures is complicated by civil war and a plummeting economy. With the conflict in its ninth year, skyrocketing food prices and unprecedented depreciation of the Syrian pound have pushed the country into a hunger crisis. 1 Consequently, some respondents see adhering to restrictions that might mitigate the spread of COVID-19 as simply “unbearable.”

Building on our first round of findings from community consultations in May, in June Ground Truth Solutions (GTS) and the Humanitarian Needs Assessment Programme (HNAP) sought to better understand whether and how information on the virus has reached the population and influenced trust, behaviour, and livelihoods. In total, 6,803 community focal points across all 14 of Syria’s governorates provided insight into how the pandemic is affecting their communities. 2 This report provides further analysis according to areas of control: the Government of Syria (GoS), Non-State Armed Group/Turkish-Backed Armed Forces (NSAG/TBAF), and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). 3

The community focal points told us:

More people feel they have sufficient information to protect themselves from the virus (52%) 4 than in the first round (40%), despite limited changes in communities’ main information sources and needs. Tartous governorate saw the largest increase, with 92% reporting having sufficient information in June, compared to 52% in May.

Despite improvements in information, adherence to precautionary measures seems to have declined since May. This is likely explained by a fatigue with restrictions where they are in place, a perceived lack of existing restrictions (particularly in NSAG/TBAF and SDF controlled areas), or economic implications (rising prices and fear of losing employment).

The majority of focal points (85%) confirm that people’s ability to meet their basic needs has worsened since the start of the pandemic. The situation is perceived to be particularly severe in SDF and GoS areas of control, where more than 95% of respondents feel that their community’s ability to meet basic needs has deteriorated. This inability to meet basic needs can likely be attributed to the economic situation itself, which in turn influences people’s ability to adopt precautionary measures. Amid soaring prices and reduced access to basic goods, it is not surprising that job and income loss are the primary economic concerns in these communities.

Almost two-thirds (64%) say their communities trust that the measures introduced in their area will reduce the spread of the virus. Confidence is higher in SDF (71%) and GoS (68%) than in NSAG/TBAG (43%) areas, where many community members are not adhering to any precautionary measures.

Though community members trust health professionals (48%) the most, focal points note that their communities continue to receive most of their information about the virus from the news media (29%), local government (18%), and social media (18%). However, social media is one of the sources people find least trustworthy.

Recommendations