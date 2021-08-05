House of Commons International Development Committee: Syria Crisis Response Summary, August 2021

As the brutal conflict in Syria enters its second decade, millions of people continue to be in need. It is estimated that over 500,000 people have been killed in the conflict between the Assad regime, extremist groups and moderate opposition. In response to the crisis, the UK has spent over £3.6 billion between February 2012 and June 2021. This includes FCDO allocations to over 30 implementing partners (including United Nations agencies, international nongovernmental organisations and the Red Cross) and is helping to meet the immediate needs of vulnerable people in Syria and of refugees in the region, while also providing support to refugee-hosting countries. Our support has reached millions of people and has saved lives in Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey, Iraq and Egypt.

Key Country Objectives

Syria

Reduce human suffering by meeting the needs of the most vulnerable people including in hard-to-reach areas

Prevent further economic and societal decline by building resilience at individual and community levels to enable people to cope in the short term while building capacity for the future

Improve the effectiveness of the overall international response to the crisis.

Lebanon

Provide those most in need with timely, flexible assistance and protection services to cover their basic survival needs; reduce gender-based violence, save lives and reduce suffering.

Support the Government of Lebanon to provide quality education for all children, and ensure that Syrian refugees have access to quality formal and non-formal education opportunities.

Support municipalities in most at-risk areas to manage and diffuse tensions through the provision of infrastructure, basic services, community peacebuilding and reconciliation initiatives.

Turkey/Iraq/Egypt

In Turkey, support for Syrian refugees is provided through the European Union’s Facility for Refugees, which includes: cash transfers that enable refugees to cover their basic needs for food and shelter; finance to build and equip schools and pay and train teachers; and support to train medical staff and provide primary healthcare and other medical services.

Support for Syrian refugees in Iraq was included in the wider UK Iraq Crisis response until 2019. Support for Syrian refugees in Egypt was last provided in 2013-14.

Jordan

Provide humanitarian assistance for the most vulnerable in refugee camps and host communities.

Support vulnerable refugees with cash and protection assistance.

Support job creation for refugees and Jordanians.

Build longer term stability by supporting Jordan’s programme of political and economic reform.

Regional