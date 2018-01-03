Hospitals Attacked During Holiday Season, 11 Attacks in Wave Of Violence

Toronto, ON- The holiday season brought a new wave of attacks on medical facilities throughout Syria. There have been at least 11 separate attacks on medical facilities since December 26, 2017, targeting medical facilities in Idlib, Hama and Eastern Ghouta. In the past 10 days, three paramedics have been killed in Eastern Ghouta and one nurse was killed in Northern Homs. In the strongest terms, UOSSM condemns the targeting of medical facilities/ staff and demands the UN investigate and prosecute perpetrators for war crimes.

“This fresh wave of attacks on medical facilities is sickening and unacceptable. These attacks force facilities to shut down, terrorize staff and result in undue hardship for patients already suffering. Since the beginning of the crisis, there have been hundreds of well-documented attacks on medical facilities in Syria. It’s shameful that there has never been a formal prosecution for these war crimes and it severely undermines the UN’s credibility.” Said Dr. Ghanem Tayara, UOSSM International Chairman and a Bristol GP

Medical Facility Attacks:

January 3, 2018

At 11:30 am, for the third time within a week, the Al Salam maternity and pediatric hospital in Maarrat Al Numan, Idlib, was impacted by an airstrike resulting in structural damage and killing at least 1 patient in addition to injuring many more. Dr. Bashar Yousef, the only pediatric doctor at the hospital and a supervisor of the intensive care unit, was wounded. The facility was evacuated and went out of service. The hospital is the only maternity hospital in Maarrat Al Numan serving a population of roughly 500,000 and providing an average of 8,200 consultations monthly, had 915 admissions, 12 major surgeries, 295 deliveries and 225 C-sections.

January 2, 2018

At 5 pm, The Al Magara Cave Hospital (surgical) in Kafr Zeita, Hama, was impacted by 3 airstrikes. The attack resulted in structural damage. No casualties were reported and the facility went out of service. The surgical hospital provides services to a catchment area of 50,000 a month, with 7,000 monthly beneficiaries, and provides 150 surgeries a month. UOSSM supported the emergency department of the hospital.

December 31, 2017

At 2:30 pm, A primary health care center in Haratsa in (Eastern Ghouta), Rural Damascus, was impacted by an airstrike. The attack resulted in minor structural damage. 2 nurses were injured and the facility remained open.

December 31, 2017

At 12:55 pm, the Al Salam hospital in Maarrat Al Numan, Idlib, was impacted by an airstrike resulting in minor structural damages. The facility remained open.

December 30, 2017

At 3:25 pm, a medical warehouse in Maarrat Al Numan, Idlib, was impacted by barrel bombs resulting in structural damage and the destruction of medical supplies, equipment and medicines. There were no injuries or casualties and the facility went out of service.

December 30, 2017

A paramedic working for a hospital in Eastern Ghouta was killed as a result of artillery shelling in Harasta.

December 29, 2017

At 10:10 pm, a hospital in Daraa was impacted by artillery shelling. The attack resulted in minor structural damages and damaged one medical vehicle. No casualties were reported and the facility remains open.

December 28, 2017

At 10:30 am, a primary health care center in Maarrat Al Numan, Idlib was impacted by a nearby barrel bomb, which destroyed several windows and doors. The facility was put out of service. One woman was killed during the attack and 3 children were injured.

December 28, 2017

At 2:10 PM, a hospital in Kafr Zeita in Hama was impacted by an air strike. The facility had minor damage and no casualties, and remained open. The hospital provided an average of: 929 consultations, 78 admissions, 36 surgeries and 35 war related trauma cases per month.

December 26, 2017

At 11:40 am, a hospital in Kafr Zeita in Hama was impacted by an airstrike. The attack caused minor damage to the building and no casualties were reported. The facility went temporarily out of service. The hospital provided an average of: 860 consultations, 90 admissions, 30 major surgeries and 19 war related trauma cases per month.

December 26, 2017

At 12:50 pm, a hospital in Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib was attacked by an air strike. The attack resulted in minor structural damages to the facility. No casualties were reported and the facility went out of service. The hospital provided an average of: 736 consultations, 34 admissions, 39 major surgeries and 8 war related trauma cases per month.

