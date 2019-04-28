Hospital In Syria Hit By Airstrike ﻿

Geneva, Switzerland- On Sunday April 28 at 1:30 pm the Al Madiq Hospital in Northern Hama, Syria was hit by an air strike and heavily damaged. There were no injuries or casualties and the facility is now out of service. The hospital, which was supported by UOSSM until the end of March, was one of the few remaining operating hospitals in the region and served as a women and children’s specialty facility. The facility offered maternity services, child services and general surgeries serving approximately 8,000 beneficiaries a month. 5 civilians were also killed in the region during the same wave of airstrikes. UOSSM denounces attacks on medical facilities, aid workers and civilians. These attacks clearly constitute a war crime and perpetrators must be held accountable by the international community.

VIDEO

Media inquiries and interviews please contact : Name: Avi D'Souza Director Of Communications, UOSSM Intl. Phone: (647) 528-5029 Email: press@uossm.org

About UOSSM : UOSSM (Union des Organisations de Secours et Soins Médicaux) provides free medical aid to the people of Syria regardless of nationality, ethnicity, gender, religion or political affiliation. UOSSM international, founded by Syrian Doctors around the world, started in 2012 and operates 12 major hospitals and supports 120 clinics inside Syria.

UOSSM has performed over 1,000,000 medical treatments inside Syria since inception. www.uossm.org