High Representative’s briefing to the Security Council on the implementation of Security Council resolution 2118 (2013), Statement by Ms. Izumi Nakamitsu High Representative for Disarmament Affairs (As delivered 7 November 2022)

Mr. President,

Distinguished Members of the Security Council,

I thank Council members for the opportunity to brief you again on the implementation of Security Council resolution 2118 (2013) on the elimination of the chemical weapons programme of the Syrian Arab Republic.

In the brief time that has elapsed since the last consideration of this matter by the Council and consistent with established practice, the Office for Disarmament Affairs has been in regular contact with its counterparts at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on its activities related to this matter.

Mr. President,

Efforts by the OPCW Declaration Assessment Team (DAT) to clarify all the outstanding issues regarding the initial declaration and subsequent declarations of the Syrian Arab Republic remain as previously outlined.

Unfortunately, all efforts by the OPCW Technical Secretariat to organise the twenty-fifth round of consultations between the DAT and the Syrian National Authority continue to be unsuccessful.

As Council members were previously informed, the OPCW Technical Secretariat has provided the Syrian Arab Republic with the list of pending declarations and other documents requested by the DAT since 2019, with the aim of assisting the Syrian Arab Republic in resolving the 20 outstanding issues. I have been advised that, the OPCW Technical Secretariat has not yet received the requested information from the Syrian Arab Republic.

Mr. President,

Full cooperation by the Syrian Arab Republic with the OPCW Technical Secretariat is essential to closing all outstanding issues. As has been stressed on a monthly basis for many years now, due to the identified gaps, inconsistencies and discrepancies that remain unresolved, the Technical Secretariat continues to assess that, at this stage, the declarationsubmitted by the Syrian Arab Republic cannot be considered accurate and complete in accordance with the Chemical Weapons Convention.

The OPCW Technical Secretariat has assured me that it remains fully committed to ensuring the complete implementation by the Syrian Arab Republic of all its declaration requirements and to assisting Syria in fulfilling its obligations under the Convention, OPCW policymaking organs’ decisions, and Security Council resolution 2118. I take this opportunity to reiterate my support for the integrity, professionalism, impartiality, objectivity, and independence of the work of the OPCW.

Mr. President,

I regret to inform the Council that the Syrian Arab Republic has not yet provided sufficient technical information or explanations that would enable the OPCW Technical Secretariat to close the issue related to the detection of a Schedule 2 chemical at the Barzah facilities of the Scientific Studies and Research Centre (SSRC) in November 2018. Nor has it received the requested information from the Syrian Arab Republic regarding the unauthorised movement of the two cylinders related to the chemical weapon incident that took place in Douma on 7 April 2018, that were destroyed in an attack on a chemical weapons production facility. The Syrian Arab Republic must respond with urgency to all the OPCW Technical Secretariat’s requests.

With regard to the invitation extended by the OPCW Director-General to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic to an in-person meeting to identify ways to ensure that the Syrian Arab Republic complies in the shortest time possible with all of its obligations under the Convention, I note that, while the OPCW Technical Secretariat was still awaiting a response from the Syrian Arab Republic on the latest version of the agenda submitted in December 2021, the Syrian Arab Republic suggested a preliminary meeting in Beirut. As Council members were previously informed, since then, communication between the focal points in charge of the preparations for the meeting between the OPCW Director-General and the Syrian Minister has been reinitiated by the OPCW Secretariat and the Syrian Arab Republic has responded.

Mr. President,

Consistent with previous updates to the Council, the OPCW Fact-Finding Mission remains in the process of studying all available information related to allegations of the use of chemical weapons in the Syrian Arab Republic. I have been advised that the FFM continues to engage with the Syrian Arab Republic and other States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention with regard to a number of incidents and preparing for upcoming deployments.

I understand that the Investigation and Identification Team (IIT) continues its investigations into incidents in which the FFM has determined that chemical weapons were used or likely used in the Syrian Arab Republic. The IIT will issue further reports in due course.

On the decision entitled “Addressing the Possession and Use of Chemical Weapons by the Syrian Arab Republic” (C-25/DEC.9) adopted on 21 April 2021, I have been informed that, unfortunately, the Syrian Arab Republic has not yet completed any of the measures stipulated in paragraph 5 of decision EC-94/DEC.2. I, therefore, repeat my call for the Syrian Arab Republic to cooperate fully with the OPCW Technical Secretariat in this regard.

Mr. President,

Distinguished Members of the Security Council,

As always, I take this opportunity to strongly reiterate Secretary-General Guterres’ message that the use of chemical weapons is intolerable and that impunity for their use is equally unacceptable. It is imperative to identify and hold accountable all those who have used chemical weapons. Failure to do so not only means a failure to bring justice to the victims of these inhumane weapons but also continues the steady erosion of the taboo against the use of chemical weapons and sets a dangerous precedent. Only by attributing responsibility and holding perpetrators accountable can the taboo against such weapons be fully restored. It is my sincere hope that members of this Council will unite on this issue. The UN Office for Disarmament Affairs stands ready to provide whatever support and assistance it can.

I thank you very much for your attention.